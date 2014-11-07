How You're Killing Your Own Creativity (Infographic)
Thinking innovatively sometimes depends on what you don't do.
You can't always wait for inspiration to strike. But sometimes the secret is in your approach to new ideas and solutions so you don't close yourself off from the great ideas you might have overlooked. To perfect your approach, check out this exclusive infographic from Entrepreneur.com. It will help put you on the path to creativity in no time.
Click to Enlarge+
Related: Stuck? 5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Gain a Fresh Perspective