Technical skills will get you in the room — but it's your ability to translate complexity into clarity that drives real influence and impact.

Here's a moment every technical leader knows too well: you're in a room full of executives, creatives, agents or business leaders — and you're the only one who speaks "tech." Maybe you're a new CTO. Maybe you're just the most technical person in the room. You have ideas that could solve real problems. But no one gets what you're saying.

I've been there more times than I can count — at UTA, the Clippers and now as co-founder of SkaFld Studio. And here's what I've learned the hard way:

It doesn't matter if you're right if no one understands you.

Your job isn't just to solve complex problems. It's to help others see how those solutions fit their world. Harvard Business Review backs this up: the best leaders use clear, resonant language to make complexity approachable. That requires more than just communication skills — it requires empathy, strategy, and what I call the Translator Mindset.

The instinct is to lead with jargon, credentials or cleverness. But that only creates distance. The Translator Mindset is about meeting people where they are, then guiding them somewhere new. Clarity matters more than ego. Connection matters more than correctness.

What the Clippers taught me about influence

One of my most valuable lessons came during my time with the LA Clippers, at a moment when the entire league was embracing analytics. We had the data. It felt like we had the answers. But I was walking among legends — Jerry West, Doc Rivers — and when they have an opinion, you listen.

During a tense draft season, the analytics team wanted to cast a wide net, calling dozens of prospects to increase our odds. But the old guard insisted we focus only on the top few. And more importantly, they wanted those calls to come from someone with real influence — one of our big names.

They were right. Every player who got a call from one of our top voices came on board.

The data team wasn't wrong. But they were missing the bigger picture: it wasn't about efficiency — it was about influence. That moment showed me how instinct and data don't need to compete. But someone has to bridge the gap.

Why tech initiatives really fail

Most tech ideas don't fall apart because they're flawed — they fail because they're misunderstood.

I've watched engineers try to bury doubt with detail. But doubt isn't rational. It's emotional. Disruption often feels like displacement. Confusion can trigger fear. And fear doesn't get solved by specs.

Empathy is a strategy. Before I pitch anything technical, I ask myself:

What does this audience actually care about?

Where might they feel threatened?

How do I make them feel like co-owners of the solution?

In the early days of my career, I used jargon as a defense mechanism. It made me feel competent. But it didn't build trust. I had to unlearn that habit and retrain myself to reframe, simplify and connect. Once I did, everything changed — not just for me, but for the people around me. I went from being a translator to being the person who helped everyone in the room align.

3 tools to help you communicate tech better

Whether you're the only technologist in the room or just the one willing to speak up, your job is to create clarity, credibility, and connection. These tools will help:

1. Reframe, don't repeat

When someone pushes back, don't double down on detail. Reframe their concern in their own language. Make them feel heard — and then offer a clearer path forward.

2. Start with outcomes

Never open with the tech stack. Open with the result. Instead of "We're using containerized microservices," say "We're cutting load times by 70% so fans don't drop off before tipoff."

3. Speak their language

Metaphors work. To a producer, AI is a script assistant. To a VC, it's a high-frequency analyst. Familiar language lowers resistance and builds buy-in.

You're the bridge

You're not in the room to explain code. You're there to turn potential into progress — to connect software with story, abstraction with action and fear with adoption.

That's leadership. Done well, it builds momentum, earns trust, and drives real change.

And it starts not with speaking louder — but with being understood.