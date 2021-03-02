Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Rapper Macklemore Has a New Golf Apparel Company and a Problem With Pants The Grammy Award-winning rap artist teed up his own sportswear line, Bogey Boys.

By Dan Bova

Bogey Boys

This week I had the true pleasure of speaking with the humble, funny and incredibly honest man behind the hits "Thrift Shop" and "Same Love," to name a few. Recently, Ben Haggerty, better known as Macklemore, turned his love of clothes so fully on display in his music and videos into a wildly flashy and inventive golf sportswear line called Bogey Boys.

We talked all about the pleasure and pain of running a clothing company and got into his efforts to advocate for those who, like himself, face ongoing depression and substance-abuse issues.

Hope you enjoy this discussion as much as I did. Thanks as always for listening!
