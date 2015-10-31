You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Take Control of Your Day: Lemonly Co-Founder John Meyer Do you run your day or does your day run you?

By Nina Zipkin

entrepreneur daily
Lemonly | Facebook

This company was included in our Entrepreneur360™ Performance Index coverage.

John T. Meyer knows a thing or two about breaking through the noise. This CEO and co-founder of Lemonly, a South Dakota-based visual marketing firm, creates videos, microsites and infographics communicating messages that are effective, unique and easy-to-understand. He couldn't run this 19-member team without focus and efficiency. A slew of work hacks help, and Meyer shares four that help him keep his time – and his team – on track.

John T Meyer

Image credit: John T Meyer | Lemonly

Problem: I simply can't wake up in the morning.
Hack: Subtract tech from your evening and morning routines. You might use a phone alarm to wake up in the morning after logging serious screen time before you fell asleep. However, the light can throw off your biorhythms and make it harder to get the rest you need. Meyer suggests putting your phone in another room altogether and looking into an old-school alarm clock.
Read more: 8 Do's and Don'ts of Health, Happiness and Success (Infographic)

Problem: I can't get ahead of my inbox.
Hack: Don't mistake an empty inbox for productivity. Chasing after emails will help you feel busy, but can distract you from projects that need careful thought and deliberation. When you need to concentrate or be creative, consider turning off your e-mail (and app) notifications and setting up an auto-response message to let people know when you'll be checking messages next. And discourage emails when they aren't needed – sometimes a simple conversation can be more efficient, especially when matters are pressing.
Read more: The Best Email You Ever Wrote

Problem: There's simply no time in the day.
Hack: Rethink that next meeting. Chances are, daily or weekly check-ins could happen less frequently if they are needed at all. In some cases, only a few key people need to be at any meeting. So, get in the habit of asking if a meeting is really needed and who really needs to be there. Keep goals clear to keep colleagues on track and ensure meetings end on time. And be honest: If you can't contribute, bow out.
Read more: The Not-to-Do List -- 7 Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Productivity and Happiness

Problem: I'm overwhelmed.
Hack: Meyer believes that if you break your goals down into smaller parts, they won't feel as unattainable. He suggests setting aside time every day to see how far you've come, and recording your progress. Whether you use a pad and paper or a productivity app, seeing your incremental successes laid out in front of you will keep you motivated and get you closer to the answers you're seeking.
Read more: Is Goal Setting Missing From Your Daily Routine? (Infographic)
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Making a Change

Expand International Communication with Lifetime Access to Rosetta Stone Language Learning

This proven and popular platform has helped millions of users learn new languages.

By Entrepreneur Store
Collaboration

You Need a Community With Shared Values to Find Long-Term Success — Here's How to Cultivate It.

Entrepreneurs need to remember this growth strategy: nurturing a purpose-driven community of like-minded entrepreneurs around them.

By Megan Thudium
Travel

Pick Either a $40 or $70 Membership and Save on a Lifetime of Flights

There's really nothing easier than letting someone else find you bargains on all your future air fare and sending them to your phone or email.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Google Is Reportedly Considering a Subscription Fee for AI-Enhanced Internet Searches

We had access to the core Google AI search experience, which is currently being tried in beta for select users. Here's what we found.

By Sherin Shibu