The Instincts That Got You Promoted Are Now Working Against You. Here’s How to Replace Them.

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Key Takeaways Executives tend to view managers as more prepared than managers feel themselves, revealing a significant gap between confidence and actual readiness for leadership challenges.

Leaders must move beyond being the person with all the answers to coaching others, delegating decisions and developing their teams’ capabilities.

Strong leaders set clear goals, establish guardrails and give people ownership of outcomes — building organizations that thrive when they aren’t in the room.

Confidence is running well ahead of readiness in the executive ranks — just not in the way most leaders assume. A Careerminds study published in August found that while 98% of people managers and 97% of HR professionals believe managers are prepared to lead through what’s ahead, fewer than half of managers feel highly prepared across the specific challenges now defining the job.

That overconfidence gets worse the higher up you look. Executives consistently rate managers as more ready and better supported than managers rate themselves, with 66% of C-suite respondents calling managers very ready against just 42% of those closer to the front line.

That gap has a name, and it shows up earliest for leaders who were promoted for their expertise. The instincts that made someone the best engineer, the sharpest analyst or the most reliable operator in the room are individual-contributor strengths. At the enterprise level, those same instincts are no longer compatible with teamwork.

Having coached executives across industries, I’ve watched that same gap open in almost identical ways, and it never announces itself as a crisis. It shows up first as a small, specific moment. Recognizing it is the difference between leaders who make the transition and leaders who stall inside it. Here’s what that moment looks like, and what to build once it arrives:

1. Catch the tell before it becomes a habit

Moving from managing a team to leading leaders is a change in both scope and attitude. Kristin Whitley-Smith, president of Mooring USA, a nationally recognized provider of best-in-class commercial construction and disaster restoration solutions, described it this way: “As CFO, my value was in having the answer — the number, the analysis, the recommendation — ready before anyone asked. As president, I noticed people were still waiting for me to just hand them the answer, and I realized that if I kept doing that, I was crowding out the people I needed to develop and rely on. The shift was learning to sit on my hands, ask what my team thought we should do and let them own the outcome, even when it took longer or looked different than what I would have done.”

That’s the clearest early signal it’s time to reconsider old habits. Results now depend on how well other experienced professionals do their jobs, not on what one person can personally deliver — and the instinct to jump in and fix something in a meeting, because the technical background makes it easy, is a reflex from a job you no longer have.

There’s a related reflex, and it’s easier to miss. It shows up not when you volunteer an answer, but when someone else asks you for one. Elsbeth Johnson, a senior lecturer at MIT Sloan, found that the real block usually isn’t a skills gap. It’s an inability to say “no.” Leaders keep absorbing requests for help because turning them down feels like a failure to be useful, according to her research in Harvard Business Review.

Both reflexes only change once they’re noticed. Track how often you supply the answer before anyone asks and how often you say yes to requests that aren’t yours to carry anymore. Build the opposite habit deliberately. Ask what someone thinks before offering a view, then let the decision play out within clear guardrails instead of correcting it in real time. The ratio says more about readiness for the next level than any review ever will.

2. Redefine what “valuable” means before the transition stalls

The measure of a leader at this level is how well the organization performs without them in the room, and leaders who don’t redefine “valuable” around that standard tend to struggle. McKinsey research has found that one-third to one-half of new CEOs are considered to be failing within 18 months of taking the role, and more than 90% of them later admit they wish they’d managed the transition differently.

Author Liz Wiseman’s research offers an explanation for that gap. She calls the two types of leaders Multipliers and Diminishers. Diminishers drain intelligence and capability from the people around them by insisting on being the smartest person in the room; Multipliers extract more capability from the people they lead than they contribute themselves, not by directing the work personally, but by coaching the people responsible for it and treating a mistake as a data point instead of a failure to correct. Her research across 150 executives in 35 countries found that Multipliers effectively double the available intelligence and output of their team compared to Diminishers.

That’s the standard “valuable” needs to move toward. In practice, it starts with something concrete. Define three to five outcomes that actually matter for a given initiative, such as revenue, retention, a launch date or a quality bar. Everything underneath those outcomes stops being where your value lives. Measure yourself by how completely the team hits them without you, not by how much of the thinking behind them was yours.

3. Set the conditions, then get out of the way

Microsoft’s cultural shift under Satya Nadella remains the clearest example of this posture put into practice. Jeffrey Snover, Microsoft’s CTO from 2019 to 2022, recalled in an account reported by Entrepreneur that Nadella told a room of senior executives to manufacture success with the resources they already had rather than ask for more, and to be bold even though they might fail. The only real requirement, Nadella said, was intellectual honesty: having a clear theory of success, allocating resources against it and adjusting as new information came in.

That is the system-shaping posture in a single meeting. Set the standard and the conditions, then let people own what happens next. Give a team the outcome and the constraints, then step back far enough to let them fail small before they succeed big.

A different way to measure yourself

The identity built on having the answer does not disappear the moment a title changes — it has to be deliberately replaced. Leaders who make that trade build organizations that function well without them in the room, which is the only measure of leadership that actually scales.

The next time the instinct to jump in and fix something shows up in a meeting, treat it as information instead of a habit to indulge. That moment, more than any title change, is where the real promotion happens.