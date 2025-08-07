Public speaking isn't just a communication skill — it's the key to raising capital, building high-value networks and accelerating business growth after 35. Learn how to develop this ability in 2025.

As an entrepreneur who started my journey later in life (in my 40s), I've seen firsthand how my ability to speak with clarity and confidence can change everything. While many skills matter in business, one rises above the rest in 2025: public speaking.

Public speaking is not just about giving TED Talks or standing on big stages. It's about clearly and confidently communicating your vision, value and offer to the people who matter — your team, your investors, your customers and your community.

In this article, I'll show you the benefits of being a strong public speaker. I'll give you tips to improve your speaking skills. If you want to grow in business — at any stage — this is the skill that multiplies your impact.

Public speaking skills are tied to perceived leadership ability

At age 35 and beyond, most entrepreneurs already have experience. You likely already have big wins in your field, you've learned valuable lessons, and most importantly, you have something to say.

But unless you can say it in a way that inspires trust, motivates others and attracts capital, your growth will stall.

According to a 2017 study published by the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota, public speaking skills are directly tied to perceived leadership ability, credibility and influence in professional settings.

Strong public speakers are rated as significantly more competent, likable and persuasive by their audiences — even when delivering the same content as weaker speakers.

In other words, if you're an exceptional verbal communicator, you're more likely to be seen as an authority. And how you say your message determines whether you attract opportunities or get overlooked.

Here's what public speaking does for you:

I buy apartments for a living. For me to be successful in that, I need to communicate my offer to investors so that I can raise money from them.

Once you master the single most valuable skill in 2025, you'll be able to:

Establish yourself as an authority.

Clarify your message.

Drive people to take action — buy, invest, partner or support.

Build trust with your audience.

Even now in the age of AI and Zoom meetings, the ability to verbally communicate your ideas, thoughts and offers will always set you apart from everyone else.

Public speaking as a gateway skill

Why do I say this is the #1 skill?

Because public speaking is a gateway, once you get good at it, everything else gets easier, especially networking and raising capital.

Let's break it down:

Public speaking fuels better networking

When you speak clearly and confidently, you naturally attract people. You become memorable. People want to connect with you.

A strong network isn't built by handing out business cards — it's built by sharing value. When you speak at events or in meetings, you're broadcasting your value to the room. You're creating connections at scale.

The result? A growing network of people who trust you and want to work with you.

Public speaking makes raising capital easier

I've raised millions of dollars in capital over the years. And I can tell you from experience that investors value people just as much as they do deals. If you're not someone who inspires trust, even if you have a killer offer, they'll probably pass on you.

If you can stand in front of someone and clearly explain your opportunity, your plan and your track record with confidence and passion, you are far more likely to gain their trust.

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

You might not believe you're a great public speaker. Maybe you don't think you have the charisma you think it takes. Or, like 75% of the population, you might experience anxiety about speaking authoritatively in front of others.

This fear is called glossophobia, and it often stems from the fear of being judged, making mistakes or losing social approval. According to Psychology Today, public speaking anxiety is closely tied to our brain's fight-or-flight response. We feel exposed, vulnerable and wired to avoid the risk.

In some studies, people ranked it as a fear bigger than death. It's one of the most common fears in the world.

But luckily for you, you don't have to be a "natural" to be an effective public speaker. You just need to practice. Here are some tips to improve your public speaking skills:

Be confident – Confidence makes you appear more credible and likable.

Channel anxiety into excitement – Reframe nerves as energy.

Be authentic – Speak naturally, don't over-rehearse or memorize.

Use voice modulation – Vary your tone and pace to stay engaging.

Keep it short and digestible – Attention spans drop after 20 minutes.

Connect with your audience – Know the room, use humor and be relatable.

Tell stories – Storytelling creates an emotional connection and makes messages stick.

Use repetition – Reinforce key ideas by repeating them clearly.

Practice with intention – Rehearse like you're live to build confidence and flow.

Take the first step today

If you've avoided public speaking or haven't spent time developing it, now's the time to start leaning in.

Remember, you don't need to be flashy or theatrical or brimming with charisma. All you need to be is clear, confident and committed.

When improving in different areas of my life, I like to focus on the next three things. You might be tempted to make a mile-long list on "how to be a better public speaker," but don't. You'll get overwhelmed and discouraged because of the number of action steps.

Just focus on the next three things.

The first thing I think you should do is ask yourself: Can I explain it clearly, in three to five minutes?

I don't care if you're raising money for real estate like me, explaining new software, or implementing a marketing campaign – if you can break it down in three minutes, everything else opens up.

Then, after that, consider some of these small steps:

Practice sharing your business story with friends.

Record short videos explaining your mission.

Volunteer to speak at local meetups or webinars.

The more you speak, the more you'll grow.

Final thoughts

If you're over 35, you already have wisdom, experience and stories to tell. Don't let fear keep you quiet. The world needs to hear what you have to say.

Because when you speak with clarity, you grow with confidence.

And when you grow with confidence, people follow.