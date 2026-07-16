Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways The most important business decisions rarely come with complete information — mission and directional signals matter more than certainty.

Not every choice deserves the same scrutiny — reversible decisions should be made fast, while irreversible ones deserve real deliberation.

Entrepreneurs are often told to be “data-driven.” In theory, that sounds simple: gather the numbers, analyze the trends and make the most logical decision. But many of the most important decisions happen long before enough data exists to feel confident.

New markets, emerging technologies and innovative products rarely come with a complete roadmap. Leaders often have to decide whether to invest, expand or pivot while facing incomplete information and real consequences for their teams and organizations.

Research from McKinsey reports that while executives spend 40% of their time making decisions, nearly 60% feel that time is poorly used, particularly in an age of urgency and uncertainty.

Over time, I’ve learned that uncertainty is not a weakness in the entrepreneurial process. It is the environment where innovation actually happens. The challenge is learning how to navigate it.

Anchor every decision to your mission and values

When information is incomplete, purpose becomes the most reliable compass. A clear mission provides direction when multiple paths appear equally uncertain. Decisions aligned with long-term vision are far less likely to derail progress, even if the outcome cannot be predicted perfectly.

Across my work under DRC Ventures and expanding health and wellness companies such as The ROOT Brands into international markets, there have been moments when strong scientific direction existed, but long-term market data had not yet developed.

In those situations, the mission became the filter. The most important question was whether the decision aligned with our broader goal of improving health, sustainability and well-being. If the science supported the work and the mission remained clear, that alignment created enough confidence to move forward thoughtfully.

Separate perceived risk from real risk

Uncertainty tends to amplify fear. When leaders don’t have complete information, it is easy to imagine worst-case scenarios. One of the most valuable habits I’ve developed is learning to separate real risk from perceived risk.

Real risk involves measurable factors — financial exposure, regulatory challenges or operational issues that could threaten the company’s stability. Perceived risk often comes from the discomfort of stepping into unfamiliar territory.

Entrepreneurship naturally pushes leaders into spaces where no roadmap exists. But feeling uncomfortable does not necessarily mean something is wrong. In many cases, it means the organization is exploring new ground. By separating emotional reactions from measurable consequences, leaders can evaluate opportunities with greater clarity.

Determine what’s reversible — and what isn’t

Not every decision deserves the same level of analysis. Some choices shape a company’s long-term direction and require careful evaluation. Others are operational or experimental and can be adjusted as new information becomes available.

Understanding this distinction dramatically improves decision-making speed. If a decision is reversible, I am comfortable moving forward quickly and learning from the outcome. Action generates feedback that theoretical planning alone cannot provide.

But if a decision significantly affects partnerships, capital allocation or long-term strategy, it deserves deeper discussion and careful evaluation. Recognizing which decisions are reversible helps maintain momentum while still protecting the long-term health of the organization.

Use directional signals instead of waiting for perfect data

One of the biggest traps in uncertain environments is waiting for perfect information. Perfect information rarely arrives in time to guide innovation. Instead, I’ve learned to interpret directional signals.

These signals can come from emerging trends, customer conversations, early pilot results, scientific research and feedback from trusted advisors. Experience also plays an important role. After working across industries and international markets, patterns begin to emerge — signals that suggest where opportunity may exist or where caution is warranted.

A study in Harvard Business Review reports that organizations that make decisions with roughly 70% of the available information often outperform slower competitors that wait for complete certainty. In fast-moving industries, waiting for perfect clarity often means missing the opportunity entirely.

Create momentum through action and transparent leadership

Momentum creates clarity. Action produces information that analysis alone cannot generate. Moving forward with thoughtful experimentation allows teams to learn quickly, refine strategy and reduce uncertainty over time.

Equally important is how leaders communicate during uncertain periods. In my experience, teams don’t expect leaders to have every answer. What they need is transparency about what is known, honesty about what is still evolving and confidence that the organization has a thoughtful path forward.

When leaders remain steady and focused on solutions, teams are far more likely to stay engaged and productive even when the path ahead is still developing. Confidence does not require pretending to know everything. It requires the courage to move forward responsibly.

Uncertainty is the cost of innovation

Entrepreneurship has never been about having all the answers before taking action. Many of the most impactful companies were built by leaders who moved forward before all variables were understood. Data remains an important tool, but it is not the only guide.

Mission, experience, pattern recognition and thoughtful courage all play critical roles in navigating uncertainty. When leaders anchor decisions to purpose, separate real risk from emotional discomfort, recognize which choices are reversible and act on meaningful signals, uncertainty becomes far less intimidating.

Innovation rarely happens with complete visibility. Usually, the path becomes clear only after leaders take the first step.