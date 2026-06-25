What I Got Wrong as a Global Leader About How to Build Trust Across Cultures

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Key Takeaways Trust in global teams is not built through a universal leadership style, but through adapting how credibility is earned, communicated and reinforced in each cultural context.

Leaders who succeed across markets focus less on asserting authority and more on observing how alignment and relationships actually form before trying to influence outcomes.

I still remember stepping into my first role in Vietnam — confident, energized and ready to prove myself. I had early success in the U.S. and assumed I could apply the same approach in a completely different market. Within a few weeks, it was clear something wasn’t translating.

One of the fastest lessons in global roles is how quickly your definition of leadership gets tested.

In the U.S., I had learned to lead through clarity, structure and momentum — driving decisions forward in a system where processes were established and communication was relatively frictionless. In Vietnam, that approach only partially worked.

The environment was different. Resources were more constrained. Communication required more effort, especially in rooms where English was a second language. Even something as simple as running a meeting changed the dynamic — my presence alone influenced how openly others contributed.

What I realized early on was this: leadership is not just about what you do. It’s about how what you do is received in a specific context. In a new market or team, expertise matters less than awareness. Listening and observation matter more. Here are five lessons I learned about becoming a better leader across cultures.

5 steps to being a better leader in a global role

1. Start with enterprise priorities

Before focusing on your own agenda, understand what matters most at the top. Meet with senior leadership and learn how success is defined for the business. Ask about priorities, risks and which teams actually drive outcomes. This gives you a clearer sense of where to focus your time — and where not to.

Early in my global roles, I made it a point to meet senior leaders within the first couple of weeks and connect their priorities to what I was seeing on the ground. That context helped me avoid spending time on work that felt important but didn’t materially move the business forward. Equally important: make your listening visible. Repeat back what you hear to confirm alignment. It builds clarity and trust early.

2. Study the business before you try to change it

It’s easy to arrive and start improving things immediately. That instinct often creates more friction than value. Take time to understand how the business has actually been operating. Review past performance. Look at prior quarters. Identify patterns before forming opinions.

In Vietnam, I initially underestimated how different the operating environment was — from resource constraints to more manual processes. Stepping back helped me recalibrate expectations and make more grounded decisions. One of the most useful habits is identifying two or three “cultural coaches” — people who understand how things really work and can pressure-test your thinking before you act.

3. Build trust by investing in people first

Your earliest interactions with a team set the tone for everything that follows. Meet each person individually. Focus less on immediate output and more on their goals, motivations and trajectory. That signals respect — and gives you a far better understanding of how to lead them effectively.

Trust forms differently depending on the environment. In the U.S., relationships often grow through delivering results. In parts of Central and Eastern Europe and Vietnam, it was often the reverse — relationships came first, and execution followed.

Informal conversations — over lunch, in hallways, between meetings — played a disproportionate role in building that trust. Without it, even strong business cases struggled to gain traction.

In early conversations, listen more than you speak. Resist the urge to solve immediately. That discipline builds credibility faster than any directive.

4. Align early and stay adaptable

Once you have context, define your priorities and align with your manager early. It creates clarity and signals ownership. But hold those priorities lightly. Your assumptions will evolve quickly in a new environment.

In my early transitions, sharing an initial point of view helped build credibility — even when it wasn’t fully right. What mattered more was how quickly I adjusted based on feedback and new information.

Before making decisions that affect multiple teams, sanity-check your thinking with people who understand the local context. Small refinements in approach often change how decisions land.

5. Stay grounded in purpose

New environments come with ambiguity. Progress can feel slower than expected, and signals are not always clear. Reconnecting with your purpose helps stabilize that uncertainty — why you took the role, and what you want to learn from it.

I found that a simple weekly reflection — what I learned, what didn’t go as expected, and what I’d adjust — kept me grounded. It made progress visible even when it didn’t feel linear.

How this showed up in practice

One of the clearest examples came from something as simple as running meetings. In Vietnam, we initially held everything in English so I could follow along. It felt efficient — but it slowed the discussion. People translated their thoughts in real time instead of speaking naturally. Eventually, I changed the format. I asked the team to run discussions in Vietnamese and summarize key points afterward.

It was uncomfortable at first. I sat through conversations I didn’t fully understand. But the impact was immediate — meetings moved faster, ideas came more freely and engagement increased.

Most importantly, trust strengthened. The team saw I was willing to adapt to their environment, rather than forcing them to adapt to mine. In Central and Eastern Europe, the challenge was different. I moved from peer to leader while working in Warsaw, which shifted team dynamics significantly.

The most effective adjustment I made was focusing on individual development. I spent time understanding each person’s goals and how I could support them. That reset the relationship. Trust formed quickly because the focus shifted from managing work to supporting people.