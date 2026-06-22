Why Companies Often Pay Twice for Lessons They Already Learned — and How You Can Avoid It

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Key Takeaways When leaders encounter repeated mistakes, the first assumption is often that the lesson was never documented. Sometimes that’s true, but in many cases, it isn’t.

What often disappears is something far harder to document, and that’s the judgment developed by the people who lived through it.

Over time, people change roles, teams reorganize, and leaders move into different parts of the business or even leave entirely. The documentation remains, but the judgment often leaves with them.

A complex initiative brings together multiple functions, regions and stakeholders. The work carries significant visibility, substantial investment and expectations from senior leadership.

Several months into execution, warning signs begin appearing.

Timelines start slipping, dependencies prove more difficult than expected, and critical assumptions turn out to be weaker than originally believed. Leaders find themselves dealing with challenges that feel oddly familiar.

Someone eventually says it: “We ran into something similar a few years ago.“

The comment usually lands with a mix of recognition and frustration.

People remember the earlier effort. They remember the reviews, the discussions and the lessons learned sessions that followed. They also remember agreeing that the same mistakes shouldn’t happen again.

In many organizations, the documentation still exists. The organization already paid to learn the lesson, but it’s paying again.

The lesson survived

When leaders encounter repeated mistakes, the first assumption is often that the lesson was never captured.

Sometimes that’s true, but in many cases, it isn’t.

The review happened.

happened. The findings were documented.

were documented. Recommendations were shared.

were shared. Action items were assigned.

The organization essentially did what responsible organizations are supposed to do after an expensive setback, and that’s what makes the repetition so frustrating.

The problem isn’t always missing information.

People can often locate the report, the presentation or the summary document surprisingly quickly, so the lessons do exist. The organization remembers that the event happened.

What often disappears is something far harder to document, and that’s the judgment developed by the people who lived through it.

Judgment rarely fits inside a document

Experienced leaders learn things that never appear fully in a review.

They learn which assumptions looked reasonable on paper but failed under pressure.

They learn where resistance emerged long before it became visible in reporting.

They learn which risks seemed small until they combined with other risks already developing elsewhere.

Those insights influence future decisions, yet they’re difficult to transfer completely.

A lessons learned document can record what happened, but it struggles to capture how experienced people learned to see it coming.

Over time, people change roles, teams reorganize, and leaders move into different parts of the business or even leave entirely. Meanwhile, the documentation remains, but the judgment often leaves with them.

Organizations rarely notice the loss immediately because the information still appears available and the files, slides and conclusions still exist.

What no longer exists is the accumulated experience that gave those conclusions meaning.

The cost appears years later

The consequences usually emerge long after the original lesson was recorded.

A new team begins work on a similar initiative or project. The documentation gets reviewed, and historical material may even be included in planning discussions. The organization enters the effort believing it has already learned from the past.

Then familiar problems begin resurfacing, usually in the form of:

Teams encounter warning signs they don’t fully recognize.

Leaders underestimate risks that previous teams would have identified earlier.

Decisions get made without the context that once existed naturally among the people who carried the experience.

At first, these moments appear unrelated, but over time, they create a recognizable pattern. Leadership finds itself confronting challenges that previous teams would’ve recognized much earlier.

That’s where the “lost learning” execution leak begins to take hold.

Familiar risks reappear, warning signs get missed, and conversations that should feel settled happen all over again, often with different people sitting around the table.

Why the pattern keeps repeating

People often assume lessons disappear because organizations fail to capture them. The truth is that while lessons frequently survive, the people who learned them don’t.

What happens in reality is that experienced leaders move into different roles, key contributors leave, teams get reorganized and new priorities bring in new people who weren’t present when the original lesson was earned.

None of those changes are unusual, but what makes them significant is that judgment tends to travel with the people who developed it.

Consider the following:

Someone who has lived through a difficult implementation learns where optimism becomes dangerous.

Another person who has managed a major integration learns which early warning signs deserve immediate attention.

While yet a third person who has seen a project unravel learns which concerns matter long before reporting starts reflecting reality.

Those observations influence future decisions in ways that are difficult to fully transfer.

When those people move on, the organization often retains the record of what happened while losing the lived experience that once helped people interpret events as they unfolded.

The pattern becomes more pronounced after leadership transitions, restructuring efforts or periods of rapid growth because more of the people carrying that experience leave the room at the same time.

By the time a similar challenge returns, many of the people who earned the original lesson are no longer involved.

What to watch for

The warning signs rarely appear in formal lessons learned reviews. Instead, they appear in conversations.

Here are some examples:

A team encounters a familiar challenge and discovers nobody involved has direct experience with the previous situation.

Leaders reference an earlier initiative but struggle to explain why specific decisions were made.

Planning discussions focus heavily on documented actions while overlooking the reasoning that originally produced them.

Those moments matter because they reveal a gap that reporting rarely captures.

The organization remembers the event, but it remembers far less about how experienced people learned to navigate it, and that distinction becomes expensive when similar challenges return.

By the time leaders recognize the pattern clearly, they’ve often already committed resources, time and attention to solving a problem the organization solved years earlier.

The organization still remembers the event, but the people who understood it best are gone.

Organizations rarely pay twice because a lesson was never identified. They pay twice because the people who earned the lesson moved on, taking judgment with them. The files, reports and recommendations remain.

When the judgment disappears, organizations can find themselves confronting the same challenges, making the same assumptions and paying for the same mistakes, all over again.