How Successful Founders Accidentally Build Companies That Stop Telling Them the Truth

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Key Takeaways Being surrounded by “yes-people” will lead nowhere good.

Instead, intentionally create a culture that welcomes dissension and encourages thoughtful disagreement, both to keep yourself in check and to keep your organization on track.

The fastest way to build trust as a leader is to acknowledge when you’re wrong and give credit when someone else was right.

Walk into many startups and you’ll find a dangerous pattern: the founder speaks, and everyone agrees. Not because they are convinced — but because they are afraid. Afraid of being seen as negative. Afraid of challenging the person who controls their future. Afraid that disagreement could come with consequences.

I’ve been in those rooms. Early in my career, I was the person nodding along while privately questioning a decision. I’ve also watched talented founders make avoidable mistakes because no one felt comfortable saying, “Wait a second.” If you’re a founder, ask yourself: When was the last time someone on your team told you that you were wrong? If you can’t remember, you may have a problem — it may be costing your company more than you realize.

The hidden cost of silence

Every company pays an invisible tax: the cost of things that go unsaid. It’s the product decision nobody challenged until launch. The executive hire everyone questioned, but nobody opposed. The strategy shift that looked risky but moved forward because no one wanted to be the person who pushed back. Over time, silence creates an echo chamber. The founder becomes surrounded by agreement while becoming increasingly disconnected from reality.

The irony is that the same conviction that helps founders succeed can eventually become a liability. Most founders have won by trusting their instincts when others doubted them. That mindset is essential in the early days. But as companies grow, the ability to be challenged becomes just as important as the ability to make bold decisions.

The best founders learn that their greatest strength can also become their greatest blind spot.

Why “disagree and commit” is harder than it sounds

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos popularized the principle of “disagree and commit”: encourage debate before a decision, then fully commit once a direction has been chosen. The concept sounds simple, but many companies only practice the second half. They commit. They execute. They move quickly. But they never create the environment where people feel safe enough to disagree.

I’ve worked with founders who genuinely want feedback. They say, “My door is always open.” But their reactions, body language or past decisions send a different message. Teams notice those signals. Eventually, they stop offering honest feedback and start telling leaders what they think they want to hear.

A culture of disagreement doesn’t happen because a founder asks for opinions. It happens because employees believe those opinions will be respected.

How to build a culture where people challenge you

1. Hire people who think differently

Don’t hire people who simply reinforce your perspective. When interviewing candidates, ask: “What would you do differently if you were in my position?” The best candidates won’t just agree with your strategy. They’ll challenge it thoughtfully. That’s the kind of perspective that prevents blind spots.

2. Create systems for honest feedback

An open-door policy isn’t enough. You need mechanisms that make disagreement part of how the company operates. That could mean assigning a devil’s advocate during important decisions, creating anonymous feedback channels or giving a trusted team member explicit permission to challenge assumptions. The structure matters less than creating consistency.

3. Reward people who speak up

When someone challenges a decision and they’re right, recognize it publicly. But don’t only reward correct feedback. Reward thoughtful questions, even when the concern turns out to be unfounded. If people believe they are punished for disagreeing, they will stop doing it. One of the fastest ways to build trust as a leader is to admit when you’re wrong and give credit to the person who helped you see it.

4. Listen deeply, then decide clearly

Great leaders don’t avoid decisions. They improve them. Seek input widely. Listen carefully. Then make the call. People can accept a decision they disagree with if they believe they were genuinely heard. What damages trust is feeling ignored.

5. Build a board that challenges you

Your board should not simply validate your decisions. It should make you better. Choose advisors who have experience, perspective and the confidence to tell you what you may not want to hear. A board full of people who only agree with you is not a strategic advantage. It’s a missed opportunity.

Confidence versus stubbornness

Creating a culture of disagreement doesn’t mean becoming indecisive. It means knowing the difference between confidence and stubbornness. Confidence means believing in your vision while remaining open to better ways of achieving it. Stubbornness means defending your original idea even when new information suggests a better path. Conviction means committing fully after a thoughtful decision. Obstinacy means refusing to reconsider after circumstances change.

The strongest founders have both: the courage to bet big and the humility to question themselves.

The founders who scale aren’t the ones with all the answers

They are the ones who build companies where better answers can emerge. Your conviction helped you start the company. But your ability to invite challenge, listen and adapt is what will help you grow it. The smartest person in the room isn’t always the one with the best idea.