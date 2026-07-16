Why This Medtech CEO Left Money on the Table

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In 2025, ROMTech had a problem most startups would envy: far more demand than it could immediately fulfill.

The Connecticut-based company makes the PortableConnect, a connected rehabilitation device that lets patients recovering from orthopedic surgery complete therapy at home while clinicians monitor their progress remotely. As orders accelerated, CEO Peter Arn made a decision that runs counter to most growth-stage playbooks: he made revenue wait.

The company kept growing, but deliberately moderated its expansion while strengthening the operational infrastructure and clinical oversight required for larger scale. It meant leaving some short-term revenue on the table. It also meant giving the service model time to catch up with demand— and as those systems strengthened, patient volume hit record levels, with more than 57,000 patients served in 2025 and 34% year-over-year growth.

“Sustainable growth in healthcare has to prioritize quality, safety and patient outcomes,” Arn says. “In this industry, growing faster than your ability to deliver isn’t ambition. It’s risk.”

The Home-Care Shift

ROMTech’s bet sits inside a much larger trend. Hospital-at-home programs, remote patient monitoring and virtual physical therapy have all expanded as health systems look to cut costs and patients push for convenience. Rehabilitation is a natural candidate: it’s frequent, repetitive and traditionally requires patients — many of them fresh out of joint-replacement surgery — to travel to a clinic multiple times a week.

The catch is that home-based care only works if clinicians can still see what’s happening. That’s the gap ROMTech is trying to close. The PortableConnect combines an adaptive therapy device with software that captures objective performance data — range of motion, session compliance, progress over time — and feeds it back to the care team.

To date, the company says more than 190,000 patients have used the platform.

Turning Demand Into Scalable Care

Healthcare is famously difficult to change, and for defensible reasons: the cost of getting it wrong is measured in patient outcomes, not churn rates. Arn’s experience building ROMTech reflects that reality. The company’s biggest obstacle wasn’t demand. Physicians understood the model almost immediately, and health systems were receptive. The harder work was building the operating discipline required to turn a new care model into a scalable national service while the company was already growing at high speed..

His answer has been to lead with evidence and real-world execution rather than novelty. “Innovation only matters if it solves meaningful problems,” he says. “Healthcare entrepreneurs should spend more time understanding patients and clinicians than chasing the newest technology.”

It’s advice that cuts against the grain in a moment when AI features and flashy demos dominate healthtech pitches. Arn’s version of product development is less flashy and more disciplined: listen, listen, listen; validate with data; improve based on real-world use; repeat.

That disciplined approach has started to earn outside validation. ROMTech was named to The Healthcare Technology Report’s list of top healthcare technology companies for 2026, won a 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award for best home healthcare solution, and appeared on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list in 2025 and the LexisNexis Top 100 Global Innovators ranking for its intellectual property.

What Comes Next

The more interesting question is how far the model travels. ROMTech is piloting applications beyond orthopedics — cardiology, oncology, metabolic care and post-acute recovery — betting that the same combination of guided movement, remote monitoring and engagement applies wherever recovery depends on patients doing the work at home.

The company’s accumulating rehabilitation data may prove to be the more durable asset. Ultra-dense, real-world recovery data at that scale is rare, and it has opened the door to more personalized protocols and AI-driven prediction, optimization, and mitigation.

The next test is how broadly ROMTech can extend its nationwide platform. The company is focused on expanding into new diagnoses, provider relationships, and patient populations while maintaining the service consistency, clinical quality, and operating discipline required at scale.

“Building a healthcare technology company requires patience, persistence and the willingness to overcome setbacks,” Arn says. “Success isn’t measured simply by growth. It’s measured by the number of lives you improve.”