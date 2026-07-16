Can You Ethically Moonlight In Tech? Yes — Here’s How to Hold Down Multiple Jobs.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Moonlighting isn’t inherently ethical or unethical, and there is no universal answer here. The ethics come down to how you do it.

Whatever you decide, don’t let your performance slip at your primary job. That’s the clearest signal to your manager that something is off.

Moonlighting, or working more than one role, is a contested topic in the tech industry. I recently spoke at a human resources retreat and broached it with leaders in the field. Some thought it was ethically okay or even necessary in the current economy. Others thought it was never acceptable, regardless of the circumstances.

Landing a single tech job is becoming increasingly competitive in the current labor market. If you’re lucky enough to land not just one, but multiple roles, how do you do so ethically? I’m a career coach specializing in the tech industry. I’ve helped clients navigate this exact dilemma. Let’s explore the steps to take to ensure you’re working and living in alignment with your values.

1. Review your employment contract

Regardless of your views on moonlighting, reviewing your employment contract is a smart place to start when considering holding more than one role in the tech industry. Many employees sign a heap of documents when joining a company, only to never reference them again. If you’re thinking about moonlighting, you’ll want to review the promises you made.

Moonlighting policies vary dramatically across companies and are often tied to seniority. It’s common for tech firms to require you to sign an agreement stating you won’t simultaneously work for a competitor. It’s less common at junior levels for them to restrict outside employment entirely. That said, at the executive level, it’s possible that any external employment will require company or board approval or be outright barred.

2. Define your goals

Get clear on why you want to work multiple jobs. While increased income is a common reason for moonlighting, and certainly a valid one, it’s not always why people pursue simultaneous employment. Sometimes, they’re looking to gain experience or skills that aren’t available in their current role.

Before pursuing a second position, consider whether you’ve exhausted the opportunities at your current employer. I’ve spoken with countless clients who wanted new exposure and assumed it had to come from outside their company since it was beyond their job description. They eventually spoke with their manager and realized they could get what they needed right where they were. They sold their employer short by assuming they would be denied.

I don’t want you to make the same mistake they did. Clarify your goals first. The exposure you’re looking for might already be within reach.

3. Be intentional about logistics

It’s common for employees to occasionally use their company-issued laptop, phone or Wi-Fi for non-work-related tasks. While that’s already a grey area, the potential for a mix-up can escalate quickly if you use company resources for a second or third job. Think twice before using company-provided technology for anything outside your primary role.

Companies are increasingly using AI and other monitoring tools to track employee activity. The last thing you want is to lose your current job because of a careless oversight. Keep each job digitally and technologically separate.

One of my clients currently holds down four full-time roles. Rather than risk a mix-up, he places four laptops side-by-side to ensure complete separation. He has received praise across all four roles for exceeding performance expectations.

4. Know your limits before you overextend

Taking on multiple roles isn’t just a logistical challenge. It’s also a values question. If you accept a second or third job knowing you don’t have the capacity to perform well in all of them, you’ve already made an unethical choice, regardless of how you choose to frame it.

Before you say yes to another offer, ask yourself: How am I actually performing in my current role? Do I have breathing room in my schedule, or am I stretched thin? What will happen to my mental health if I add more?

My client with four laptops isn’t just an impressive story. He’s also someone who reflected deeply on his capacity before he committed. That self-awareness is what separates successful moonlighting from futile moonlighting.

5. Decide how to handle transparency with your manager

Before making any decisions about transparency, review whether disclosure is required by your employment contract or company policy. If disclosure isn’t required, think critically about the relationship you have with your manager and how they’ve responded to other sensitive topics in the past. While voluntary transparency can build trust and goodwill, it also opens a conversation you can’t undo.

Whatever you decide, don’t let your performance slip at your primary job. That’s the clearest signal to your manager that something is off. It’s also the most likely reason a conversation you didn’t want will occur anyway.

Final thoughts

Moonlighting isn’t inherently ethical or unethical, and there is no universal answer here. The ethics come down to how you do it. You must protect yourself, protect your integrity and protect your reputation. You’ve got this!