How Higher Ed Is Catching Up to the Students It Used to Ignore

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Key Takeaways Adult learners are reshaping higher education through demand for flexible, career-focused learning pathways.



Institutions are embracing modular programs, competency-based education and personalized support to improve outcomes.



Employer demand for practical skills is accelerating lifelong learning and non-traditional student enrollment.

Higher education was built around a fairly simple model: students finish school, enter college full-time and move into the workforce a few years later. That model still exists. But it no longer reflects how most people experience higher education today.

A growing share of learners are working professionals, career switchers, parents and adults returning to education after time in the workforce, across many institutions. They are no longer sitting at the edges of the system. They are becoming central to how colleges think about enrollment, program design and long-term strategy.

According to an Education Data Initiative post analyzing U.S. higher education enrollment data for the 2022–2023 academic year, more than 14 million non-traditional students are currently enrolled, underscoring how significantly adult learners are reshaping higher education today.

This shift is not just about who is showing up on campus. It is changing what higher education is expected to do.

Why are adult learners returning to higher education?

Adult learners are increasingly drawn back to higher education because the payoff is becoming harder to ignore. According to Lightcast’s Moving Up and Moving Forward: Advancing Mobility for Adult Learners, adults who return to education are 22% more likely to experience upward mobility and see an average 140% increase in annual salary compared to working adults who do not re-enter formal learning.

But the motivation is not just financial. For many non-traditional students, higher education is no longer a separate phase of life. It runs alongside work, family and other ongoing responsibilities.

Two-thirds of adult learners pursue bachelor’s degrees, while about 28% enroll in associate’s degree programs and around 6% go on to complete a master’s degree or PhD. Across both bachelor’s and associate’s pathways, the most common fields of study are business, management and marketing, followed by health professions and related programs, according to the same report.

Because of that, their expectations look different. They are less focused on the traditional idea of the “college experience” and more focused on practical career outcomes and growing income capacity. The key questions are whether the learning is applicable, whether it can fit into their schedules and whether their prior experience is recognized rather than overlooked.

In many ways, education becomes less of a linear journey and more of a series of steps taken over time, often shaped by career needs and life transitions.

What these learners expect from institutions

When you look across adult and working learners, a few expectations show up consistently.

Flexibility comes first. Fixed class times, rigid course sequences and semester-bound pacing often do not align with the realities of working life.

Relevance is just as important. Learners are increasingly asking a simple question: how does this help me move forward in my career?

Pace also matters. Many adult learners already bring years of experience into the classroom, which makes a one-size-fits-all learning speed feel unnecessary.

Finally, recognition matters, especially when it comes to prior learning and professional experience. For many, the ability to convert what they already know into academic credit can be the difference between starting over and moving forward.

How institutions are adapting

Higher education is not changing in one single leap. Instead, it is evolving through a series of connected adjustments.

The most visible shift is in delivery. Online, hybrid, evening and self-paced programs are expanding quickly, often designed with working students in mind. Flexibility is no longer an add-on. It is increasingly built into the core structure of programs.

For institutions, there is also a strong case that admitting and designing for adult learners is not just about expanding access, but about improving outcomes. Emerging research from the University of Kansas and Florida International University found that “students older than 25, those working full-time, commuters and students with dependents demonstrated better academic outcomes, including retention, six-year graduation rates and cumulative GPA,” suggesting that non-traditional student characteristics often associated with risk may actually align with stronger persistence and completion.

At the same time, a bigger change is emerging in how progress is defined. While the credit-hour system still underpins most institutions, more colleges are experimenting with competency-based education, where students move forward by demonstrating mastery rather than simply completing time in class.

It is a subtle but important shift. It moves institutions from tracking participation to validating capability.

From courses to competencies and modules

As institutions rethink program design, many are also breaking degrees into smaller and more flexible units. Instead of treating a degree as a fixed sequence of courses, learning is increasingly organized around competencies or modular components.

That opens up more flexible pathways. Students can earn certificates or microcredentials along the way and stack them toward larger qualifications over time.

For adult learners, especially, this makes education feel more manageable. It lowers the barrier to re-entry and allows learning to happen in steps rather than all at once.

Employers are reinforcing the shift

The labor market is also shaping this direction.

Employers are putting more weight on skills and demonstrated ability than on credentials alone. Job roles are increasingly defined around competencies, and in some cases, employers are working directly with institutions to help shape program outcomes.

According to the OECD’s Trends in Adult Learning: New Data from the 2023 Survey of Adult Skills findings, employers increasingly value adult learners for the qualities they bring to the workplace. Apart from academic credentials, the qualities that stand out in these learners are stronger motivation, practical experience, adaptability and a mature approach to problem-solving. Their ability to connect classroom learning with real-world challenges makes them particularly attractive to organizations seeking employees who can contribute quickly and navigate complex work environments. As a result, institutions that successfully attract and support adult learners may be better positioned to align with evolving employer needs and workforce demands.

The often overlooked redesign: student support

Academic change is only part of the story. Institutions are also rethinking how they support students who are not living on campus or studying full-time.

Advising is becoming more continuous and more personalized, especially for students balancing multiple responsibilities. Career support is increasingly embedded into programs rather than treated as a final step. And digital systems are playing a bigger role in keeping students connected when their learning is spread across time and place.

In short, support is shifting from being location-based to learner-based.

A broader institutional shift

Taken together, these changes point to something larger than program redesign.

Higher education is slowly moving away from a model built around a single, concentrated phase of life. In its place, a more continuous system is emerging, one where learning is revisited, updated and layered over time.

Non-traditional students are not just expanding access to higher education. They are quietly reshaping their assumptions.

And in doing so, they are pushing institutions toward a future where education is less of a stage and more of a lifelong system.