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Key Takeaways Senior leaders must learn to make high-impact decisions with less direct visibility, as they’re further removed from day-to-day execution.

The best senior leaders navigate this by treating decision-making as a discipline and designing systems, habits and trust structures that protect judgment when pressure is highest.

In nearly every organization I’ve worked with or observed, one of the most challenging adjustments for senior leaders is learning to make decisions with less direct visibility.

According to Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index, employees are interrupted every two minutes during the workday, and decision-makers report spending more time reacting than thinking. At the same time, organizations expect faster, higher-stakes calls from executives who are increasingly further removed from day-to-day execution.

As leaders rise, they know less about the details, yet the consequences of their decisions grow sharper, more visible and harder to reverse. This isn’t a leadership failure, but an altitude challenge.

The best senior leaders don’t try to solve it by pulling more information upward. Instead, they treat decision-making as a discipline by designing systems, habits and trust structures that protect judgment when pressure is highest.

Here’s how they do it.

1. Senior leaders don’t need more information. They need better visibility.

At altitude, information overload is a liability. What leaders need instead is clarity they can trust.

Erica Garman, VP of Marketing at Intero Digital, doesn’t need every minor detail to make confident decisions. What enables speed and confidence is visibility paired with ownership. Her team operates from a shared, live scorecard visible to everyone. Performance metrics are reviewed weekly. Sales teams report progress daily in simple terms. Projects live openly in Monday.com. Quarterly goals are built together, and post-mortems happen in the open.

That structure means leaders aren’t flying blind, even without touching every task. The signal is always visible.



This mirrors how companies like Amazon operate at scale. Amazon’s leadership principles emphasize input metrics and shared dashboards so leaders can make high-impact calls without micromanaging execution.

To achieve this, leaders should design systems that surface signal, not noise. By ensuring shared clarity across the board, leaders can decide without chasing details.

2. Decision stamina is drained by noise, not by big calls

Leaders don’t burn out from making hard decisions. They burn out from the volume of distractions and constant friction.

Research published in Harvard Business Review shows that decision fatigue is driven less by the size of decisions and more by their frequency and unpredictability. When leaders are forced into nonstop reaction mode, the quality of their judgment quickly erodes.

Good leaders protect decision stamina by creating rhythm. During my coaching conversations, I refer to it as a leader’s governance model. This may include daily metric reviews to eliminate surprises; bi/weekly one-on-ones with direct reports to review progress and challenges; monthly topline updates; quarterly business review and strategic alignments; scheduled cross-functional meetings; smart skip-level check-ins; and annual planning sessions.

All of this should be complemented by regular reports and dashboards to keep real-time performance visible, so course corrections happen before problems escalate.

When people communicate regularly, and data flows reliably, pressure loses its edge, and leaders aren’t scrambling for answers anymore; they’re responding from a grounded position. So, work on reducing surprise, not responsibility. Predictability is the foundation of sustained judgment.

3. Prime decision hours must be protected on purpose

Not all hours are created equal for judgment.

Over time, I’ve learned that my best decisions are made in the morning and even earlier in the week, which is why I’ve become deliberate about protecting that time in my daily schedule. Not surprisingly, multiple studies on cognitive performance show that decision quality declines as mental load accumulates throughout the day. Senior leaders who treat every hour as interchangeable quietly undermine their own effectiveness.

Garman avoids this by stepping away before major decisions when she feels the pressure spike. A short pause to breathe, reframe and regain perspective prevents her from making fatigue-driven reactions. This is what I see all great leaders do. They recognize the moment when their judgment may not be ideal or even impaired by their own emotions or exhaustion. This is when they pause, reflect and come back to the decision when their mind is clear.

Executives like Apple CEO Tim Cook have also spoken publicly about protecting early hours for the most consequential thinking, leaving operational noise for later. The principle is simple: Make your hardest calls when your judgment is freshest. Schedule decisions with the same care you schedule strategy. Your judgment needs oxygen.

4. Great leaders know when to debate and when to decide

One of the fastest ways to drain decision stamina is to treat every decision the same.

Garman uses two filters to decide whether to move fast or slow: clarity and impact. If the data is clear and aligned and the decision unblocks progress, she moves quickly. But when she feels insights are lacking, and a decision can have unpredictable impact across different parts of the business, she opens the debate and invites those closest to the work to bring context leaders can’t access from altitude. Debate is protection of the long game.

Netflix famously codified this approach by clarifying decision ownership and encouraging open disagreement before committing. Once you close the debate, execution can move quickly. While fast decisions keep the business moving, it’s thoughtful debate that keeps it pointed in the right direction.

I do want to underscore the importance of speed. In general, I would say that it is better to make 10 decisions per day and have the time to correct one mistake than to make one perfect decision per day to avoid mistakes. Speed and momentum matter; as long as the leader has the experience to know which decisions and any possible mistakes are material. If so, go deeper and look at “clarity and impact.”

5. Trust and ownership are what make altitude possible

At senior levels, judgment can scale only when trust does. Any leader’s ability to decide without detail rests on true ownership across the team. Every subordinate and colleague owns a lane. When updates are clear, honest and without fear of judgment, then information doesn’t need to be hunted down. That alone preserves enormous mental capacity and increases the leader’s ability to stay focused and make the big, important decisions for the team with confidence and positive energy, even when faced with challenges.

Research from Gallup consistently shows that teams with high trust and autonomy outperform peers while reducing leadership burnout. Real ownership means leaders don’t have to compensate with control.

Leadership at altitude demands a different kind of discipline. Leaders are no longer rewarded for being involved in everything — they’re responsible for ensuring the most important decisions are made well. This shift is about mastering judgment under pressure.

The best senior leaders do this by protecting their focus, building strong systems and ownership beneath them and resisting the urge to react to every signal. Over time, fewer decisions made with greater clarity outperform constant activity. Because at the top, stamina isn’t just about endurance. It’s about making the right call when it matters most.