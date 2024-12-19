Does it really matter how diversified your portfolio is if you can't handle your emotions when the market starts crashing and your assets are losing value?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I am going to say something mainstream or even old-school, but people in the business world consider portfolio stability the most important factor in investing. Is that the right move? If you are a rational investor with a long-term vision, the answer is most likely yes.

But let's be honest: does it really matter how diversified your portfolio is if you can't handle your emotions when the market starts crashing and your assets are losing value? Financial success is hard to achieve without emotional resilience (there are exceptions, sure). While diversification is a key tool for managing risk, an investor's ability to stay emotionally steady is just equally important.

Staying calm is not only about keeping it together when things get rough; it is also about making thoughtful decisions when everything feels like it's going off the rails. From my professional and personal experience, I have learned that mental resilience is a must. In many ways, it is what actually makes big money things work.

Related: How to Calm Financial Panic During Inflation Surges

Portfolio diversification does not guarantee peace of mind

Perfect diversification has been considered the platinum standard in investing practice. The simple magic behind this statement is that distributing assets across stocks, bonds, real estate or startups helps reduce risk.

When one little (or a big) part loses value, others remain stable or even gain, minimizing overall losses. And we — investors — love when potential risks are going down. This strategy is how business-related people deal with crises, political instability, and other uncertainties.

But here's the catch: no amount of diversification will shield you from market turbulence. It is just not possible, period. During difficult economic uncertainty, even the most diversified portfolios face massive pressure.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is an example, as it hit multiple sectors at once. Even those who followed every diversification rule felt the pain. Some assets have recovered since then, while others are still struggling, but at the moment, everyone suffered.

That's where emotional discipline should be highlighted. Investors who can't control their emotions often damage their portfolios more than the market itself. Panic selling during a crash or overly optimistic buying at the peak are common mistakes that lead to avoidable losses. Diversification is worthless if you can't use its advantages with a clear, steady mindset. That makes sense, right?

Related: How to Embrace Life's Changes and Evolve Your Sense of Purpose

Emotional resilience is a soft skill we all need — but investors more than others

We're all familiar with soft skills, right? Adaptability, communication and stress management — have become essential for success in business. But what if I told you that investing has its own set of soft skills? Yes, that would not be a surprise. However, one of the most critical is emotional resilience, a skill that plays a key role in decision-making.

Emotional resilience helps investors stay clear-headed, even during market turmoil. When markets are volatile, or a startup faces unexpected challenges, this skill allows you to maintain strategic focus and avoid panic. A calm mind leads to rational decisions — this is what seems logical to me.

Rather than reacting impulsively, an experienced investor uses this skill to analyze the situation and assess its impact on long-term goals. In theory, this approach prevents rash decisions and helps uncover opportunities where others see only risks. Surprisingly, when it comes to real practice, it works exactly the same.

The financial market is all about change — that's an unshakable fact. Markets rise and fall, startups succeed or shut down, and even the most skillful players can be thrown off by chaotic headlines. In these moments, emotional control becomes the defining skill that separates successful investors from those who succumb to panic.

How do you develop this soft skill?

Emotional resilience is a soft skill, and that means it can and should be trained and cultivated. Here are a few simple methods I use to strengthen this soft skill every day:

Create a clear plan. A detailed, well-thought-out strategy reduces uncertainty. When you and your team have a plan, you know what to do in any situation, making it easier to stick to your course. Make sure to have a plan B. C and D, as well.

A detailed, well-thought-out strategy reduces uncertainty. When you and your team have a plan, you know what to do in any situation, making it easier to stick to your course. Make sure to have a plan B. C and D, as well. Learn to accept volatility as normal. Markets will always fluctuate — it's just part of the game that we can't change. Breathe! Accepting this as inevitable helps prevent emotions from controlling your decisions.

Markets will always fluctuate — it's just part of the game that we can't change. Breathe! Accepting this as inevitable helps prevent emotions from controlling your decisions. Trust in diversification. If you've distributed your assets wisely, you already have built-in protection against significant losses. When markets get turbulent, remind yourself of this.

If you've distributed your assets wisely, you already have built-in protection against significant losses. When markets get turbulent, remind yourself of this. Surround yourself with professionals. Working with financial advisors or experienced partners can help lighten the load. External advice often provides a more objective view of the situation.

Emotional resilience and diversification are complementary, traveling different paths toward the same goal. While diversification protects your portfolio from market risks, emotional resilience protects you from yourself. An investor's health — both financial and psychological — is the foundation for long-term success.

In the end, investing is about staying confident in your decisions, even when everything around you suggests otherwise. Strengthening emotional resilience might just be the best investment you can make in yourself!