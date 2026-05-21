Your Brain Is Wired to See Threats Instead of Opportunities. Here’s Why — and How to Train It to Do the Opposite.

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Key Takeaways The reticular activating system (RAS) is a network of neurons in the brainstem that functions as an attention filter. We tell the brain what to notice and where to focus by where we put our attention.

If you focus on avoiding failure, for example, your brain surfaces evidence of failure and blinds you to opportunity. When we choose what we look for, we’re telling our RAS which specific bits are worth promoting to our awareness.

The fix isn’t optimism or affirmations; it’s giving your RAS a different target — the target you choose. The key is priming your RAS to let the things you desire pass through the filter.

“I don’t want to give up now.” This thought plagued the early years of my business.

Here I’d left my successful medical career and directorship to follow my life’s Why — to create great impact, to change the world — and the visible results took longer than I expected.

I was trained as a doctor. I didn’t know anything about marketing, sales, or building a personal brand. Initially, I hired consultants to do all the things I didn’t know how to do. That felt wise — I stayed in my zone of genius and outsourced the rest — but the results still didn’t come.

Next, I hired strategists and advisors to show me what I didn’t see. Honestly, most of that work took me further off course. In medicine, there is a saying, “If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” Each one believed that their specific methodology was ideal for every business — it wasn’t.

Every time I hit a roadblock or had a revenue shortfall, I wondered if this was it. Would I have to return to the practice of medicine? Would I have to give up on my dream? And if I did, would I lose everything I’d built until now?

What I didn’t realize then was that the answer was far simpler than I ever could have imagined. My brain was doing exactly what it was supposed to do — I was just giving it faulty instructions.

The attention gatekeeper

The reticular activating system (RAS) is a network of neurons in the brainstem that functions as an attention filter. While our environment blasts us with one billion bits of data every second, our conscious mind can only process 10. The RAS acts as the ultimate gatekeeper, deciding which 0.00000001% of reality makes the cut.

How does it decide? Think of it like a Google search. We tell the brain what to notice and where to focus by where we put our attention.

Much like a search engine, the brain doesn’t think in negatives, so if you search “How do I avoid foreclosure,” the keyword used in that search is foreclosure. Likewise, if you think, “I don’t want to give up,” the brain searches for evidence of giving up. It filters through all of the bits of information that support giving up and doesn’t show you all of the bits of information that could lead you to be successful. The new revenue opportunity, pivot and untapped market are all in the room unnoticed.

When we choose what we look for, we aren’t changing what exists in the world — we are simply telling our RAS which specific bits are worth promoting to our awareness — and we create the world we want to see.

The target fixation trap

In car racing, the drivers are trained to look at the track, not the wall. Looking at the wall makes you much more likely to hit the wall. The mind’s fixation on what it wishes to avoid subconsciously causes your hands to steer in that direction.

Known as target fixation, the brain focuses on the real or perceived threat with increasing precision, increasing the very likelihood of what you’re trying to avoid.

This brain response isn’t limited to race car drivers. In business, when you think, I don’t want to miss payroll, lose this employee or lose this contract, you draw your attention and focus to the wall. You make it more likely to occur.

The precision advantage

Many people mistakenly believe that the solution is a stronger mindset, but the answer isn’t found in optimism, affirmations or positive thinking. The key is to give your RAS a different target — the target you choose. When you give your RAS a clear target of what you want, you use precision over positivity.

Game theory reveals the framework. You shift from playing not to lose to playing to win. The business owner who fights to keep a dissatisfied client plays not to lose — the one who focuses on landing five new contracts with ideal clients plays to win.

The difference isn’t semantic. When you play not to lose, your RAS is locked on the threat — the dissatisfied client, the missed number, the contract that’s slipping. When you play to win, your RAS scans for opportunity — the ideal client that’s already looking for exactly what you offer, the ideal hire, the untapped market that’s been in the room the whole time.

Your positioning hasn’t changed, the job market hasn’t changed, the economy hasn’t changed — but your reality has changed dramatically.

The search query rewrite

The RAS reset isn’t a mindset shift; it’s a search query rewrite. “How do I avoid bankruptcy?” becomes “What are potential new sources of revenue?” “How do I avoid toxic hires?” becomes “How do I create a healthy company culture?” “I don’t have enough time,” becomes “How can I better prioritize revenue-generating activities?”

It’s not just about asking a better question — though that always helps. The key is priming your RAS to let the things you desire pass through the filter. This is easy when you’re relaxed and more difficult when you’re under pressure.

Start by picturing exactly what you want. The mind may try to trick you by describing what you want based on what you don’t want — this is a trap. The key is to visualize it. It’s impossible to visualize the absence of financial stressors, but it’s easy to visualize financial freedom and ease. It’s impossible to visualize not having a toxic employee, but it’s easy to visualize collaborative employees in a healthy company culture.

Once you’ve made the picture as clear as possible, write it down, take a picture, speak it out loud — the more tangible the better. Review this picture, your written words, or speak it out loud before bed and when you wake up — the times of day when your cortisol and cognitive load are lower, reducing the noise competing for your RAS’s attention.

This isn’t a one-time reset. The RAS will default back to the threat the moment pressure spikes. What separates leaders isn’t the rewrite — it’s consistency.

When you rewrite your RAS instructions, the world doesn’t change, but your reality does.

The wall doesn’t move. The track doesn’t change. What changes is where your eyes are — and your hands will always follow.