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Founders spend years protecting the intellectual property that gives their business value. However, many also overlook a more basic risk. If the founder is the only person who knows where critical information lives and how things are done in the most effective way, the business can be left exposed the moment they are suddenly unavailable.

Digital-first operations have intensified this risk. While physical records still exist, the important keys to a business are now kept in the cloud. If a founder is the sole gatekeeper of these connections, their sudden absence leaves the team locked out of the very accounts and data necessary to sustain the business.

A continuity plan should close that gap. It should make clear who can access essential business information regardless of the situation, so the company can keep operating and the assets it has already built are kept protected.

Put critical business information in one secure place

Founder-led businesses often move quickly, and documentation does not always keep pace. That was easier to manage when more records lived in obvious places. It is much harder now, as 89% of companies are already adopting or planning a digital-first strategy. That means more of the information that keeps a business running now sits behind legal portals, software platforms and password managers.

As the business grows, those records can become scattered across the tools the founder uses every day. That may not seem risky while the founder is available to point people in the right direction, but it becomes a problem the moment they can no longer do so.

What founders need is a secure home for the company’s most important records and access instructions. An encrypted digital vault is ideal, as it can help organize sensitive business information in a way that is protected, current and available to trusted people under the right conditions. This gives a co-founder, for example, or a designated operator, advisor, attorney, or even an executor, a clear series of next steps to what the business needs when the situation calls for it.

Access needs clear authority

Once critical information is organized, the next question is authority. A founder needs to decide who can use that information if they are no longer able to function at their best.

I know many founders are uncomfortable with the idea of giving the full leadership team access to every account or document. That is reasonable. Sensitive business information should not be passed around casually, especially when it involves financial records or intellectual property. But limiting access should not mean leaving the company with only one person who can act in an emergency.

At least two trusted people should have defined emergency access, with clear limits around what each person can see and do. For instance, one person may need enough access to keep daily operations running, such as vendor payments, client accounts or internal systems. Another may need authority to work with attorneys, estate representatives or board members on legal and ownership decisions.

The point is to create a narrow, practical chain of access. Those instructions should also be put in writing before there is an emergency. Without them, the business may have the records it needs, but still lose time figuring out who is allowed to do what.

Keep the plan current

A continuity plan can fail even when the right information was collected once. Businesses change too often for a static file to be reliable. IP records are especially sensitive to that problem. Let’s say missed renewals. These can easily cause registration to lapse. An outdated licensing agreement can also create confusion over who is allowed to use the IP and how revenue should be handled. Additionally, old ownership records can slow enforcement or a sale because the company has to prove rights it should have already documented. Even a simple login password is often updated; what more, an entire continuity plan?

All those details must be taken into account because intellectual property is useful only until the business can protect it and keep access to the systems connected to it. It’s important that founders treat their digital vault as a living system. It doesn’t have to be a lengthy process. A quarterly review is enough for many companies to catch whatever needs updating before they become operational bottlenecks.

Reduce the risk of founder dependency

A business that cannot function without its founder is harder to run and harder to value. Investors, buyers and successors want to see that the company has systems in place, not private knowledge locked inside one person’s head.

This matters most during diligence or transition. If the company cannot quickly produce current IP records, signed agreements, access instructions or ownership documents, the process can slow down and raise questions about how well the business is practically managed. Poor access planning can make a strong company look less stable than it really is.

If you’re a founder, ask yourself this: If I were unavailable for 30 days, could the business still access and protect its most important assets?

If the answer is no, then your continuity plan needs work. Protecting intellectual property is not only about ownership. Always ensure the right people can find and use the information needed to keep the business running.