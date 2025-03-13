Employees across generations are feeling overloaded with work — and this rising stress is being exacerbated due to a lack of clarity around what they're working towards.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The workforce has experienced unprecedented change over the past few years. Employees are growing overwhelmed as company structures and expectations continue to evolve amidst economic uncertainty.

According to Slingshot's Digital Work Trends report, 70% of employees across generations are feeling overloaded with work — and this rising stress is being exacerbated due to a lack of clarity around what they're working towards. Without insight into the broader purpose of their increasing number of tasks, employees are growing detached and disillusioned with their roles and the companies they work for.

The good news is that workers don't need to handle these challenges on their own. It's up to leaders to help employees manage the amount of work on their plates, identify priorities and align with company goals. With these three adjustments, managers can re-engage employees and promote a culture of balance that will reduce burnout and drive team productivity.

Adapt management styles for different generations

Workplaces are becoming increasingly multigenerational, and managers must recognize that different generations have distinct preferences regarding how they receive support. Managers can't take a one-size-fits-all approach to leading their team since what motivates one employee may not resonate with another. Instead, they need to tailor their leadership style to meet the diverse needs of their team.

For example, Baby Boomers prioritize transparency and a top-down approach from their managers. Forty-six percent of Boomers suggest managers can help them manage their workload better by connecting everyday tasks with company goals, objectives and key results. To support employees in this generation, managers can hold regular town halls to provide updates on key objectives and show how individual and team contributions are positively impacting company goals.

Employees among other generations, however, prefer a different approach. A majority of Gen Z, Millennial and Gen X+Y employees prefer their managers to ask what they have on their plates before assigning new tasks (60%, 56% and 62%, respectively).

For these employees, managers should consider scheduling regular 1:1 meetings so they can get a better understanding of what tasks employees are working on, what roadblocks they're facing and if they need to help rearrange priorities.

Of course, no two employees — even if they're in the same generation — are alike. Managers should listen to their employees and adjust their approach based on each employee's preferences, work style and career goals to figure out what works best for each employee and their team as a whole.

Related: 5 Best Practices to Prevent Digital Fatigue from Derailing Training

Alleviate digital exhaustion

Technology has become deeply embedded into every aspect of people's lives, from sending messages to entertainment to managing daily tasks like making lists or paying bills. This constant connectivity has led to a workforce that's more digitally inclined, but it is now leading them to become digitally exhausted.

At work, this exhaustion is magnified by the overwhelming number of apps and platforms employees are expected to navigate. According to the Digital Work Trends Report, nearly half (42%) of employees and leaders use five or more workplace applications per day, with 12% saying they use seven or more. This constant stream of notifications and the need to constantly switch between tools can disrupt focus and leave workers feeling mentally fatigued.

One way managers can alleviate digital exhaustion among employees is to invest in digital workplace tools that streamline collaboration across teams and organizations. Implementing integrated platforms that centralize tasks, communication and project management can improve efficiency and reduce the fatigue associated with constant app switching.

Managers can also establish 'No Meeting Fridays' or 'Digital Detox' periods where employees are motivated to disconnect during certain parts of the workday. These types of initiatives help employees reduce meeting fatigue, lower stress levels and improve overall productivity.

Related: Help Your Employees Avoid Digital Burnout With These Tips

Encourage employees' 'right to disconnect'

Another effective way managers can help minimize digital exhaustion is by setting clear boundaries around after-hours work. Today's employees can work from anywhere, but because of that, it's easy for work emails and messages to follow them wherever they go, even when they're off the clock. This constant accessibility creates an unspoken pressure to be "always on," which can quickly lead to burnout and disengagement.

While the occasional late-night video call or update might be necessary to finish a task or meet a project deadline, consistently expecting employees to be available outside regular hours erodes their work-life balance and limits the time they have to recharge.

Employees might feel pressure to always be available to avoid feeling lazy or uncommitted, especially if they only recently entered the workforce or started a new job. That's why managers need to step up and let them know it's okay to disconnect. According to the Digital Work Trends report, a majority of employees (67%) want their employers to encourage them to unplug at the end of the workday, and 55% say they shouldn't be expected to be available after hours.

Related: How to Disconnect in Order to Do Your Best Work

So rather than leaving employees unsure of how to balance staying responsive with protecting their personal time, they should be explicit in after-work expectations and actively enforce boundaries that protect employees' personal time. This means setting clear guidelines on communication outside of business hours — such as marking late emails as "no response needed until tomorrow" or using scheduled sends to avoid after-hours notifications.

Managers should also lead by example by avoiding late-night emails, respecting employees' off-hours and setting realistic deadlines for tasks. When leadership actively supports these boundaries, employees feel empowered to disconnect without fear of repercussions.

In order to ease employees' stress and digital exhaustion, it's up to managers to create a supportive workplace. With transparency on both sides and an emphasis on both boundaries and goals, employers will be able to engage employees, reduce fatigue and drive overall productivity meaningfully.