Check Out This Crazy Art Piece Featuring Richard Branson's Face Here's some out-of-this-world art.

By Rose Leadem

Charlotte Jopling
Benedict Drew Kaput Exhibition

Here's something you don't want to miss.

Artist Benedict Drew's exhibition "KAPUT" is now on display at Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool. The focal point of the exhibit is a large, fluorescent image of Richard Branson, with bright orange cables sticking out from his eyes. The artist describes the exhibition, which is accompanied by music and flickering lights, as "the horrors of the modern world."

Benedict Drew KAPUT at Walker Art Gallery
Image credit: Dave Jones
