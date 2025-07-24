Entrepreneur Readers Can Now Access Every Babbel Language Course with This Special Offer Unlock lifetime access to lessons in 14 different languages.

Being able to speak a second language is a key skill for many entrepreneurs. You can form personal connections with a greater number of customers, negotiote international deals without relying on an expensive translator or an app, and you can travel like a local when it's time to disconnect.

Learning a new language can be difficult enough without the time constraints unique to business owners, but it's not impossible. Babbel is a language learning tool that gives you quick, practical lessons in 14 different languages along with an AI-powered conversation partner to practice with. Normally $599, a lifetime subscription to Babbel is now only $159, but that price ends very soon.

Become a professional communicator

What language do you want to learn first? Babbel gives you lifetime access to lessons in

  • French
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Italian
  • Danish
  • Norwegian
  • Indonesian

And that's just a sample. You aren't locked into a single language at any point, so you can learn a few useful phrases across the board or dedicate yourself to becoming fluent in one.

Babbel lessons are short, typically running 10 minutes to 15 minutes long. That means you can fit them in between meetings, during your commute, or at home. Lessons run the range of practical topics like dining, shopping, making friends, and conducting business. The speech recognition technology will even give you feedback on your pronunciation, and you can build confidence by talking to the AI conversation partner.

This deal ends soon.

Use code LEARN by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 24 to get a Babbel lifetime subscription for $159.

