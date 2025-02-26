Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Only 56% of entrepreneurs reported having good health to Pub Med. Fortunately, regular exercise can reduce the risk of health issues, as well as improve mental focus and decision-making, reduce stress, and increase energy levels. You just need to find an exercise you'll stick with. If you want to completely transform your fitness routine, the YOSUDA Rowing Machine 100 is discounted 28% off the regular $349 retail price, at just $249.99.

This rowing machine was designed to be your personal fitness partner. Whether a novice or a gym rat, it can adapt to your fitness level with a smooth silent workout, making it easier to efficiently achieve your goals. It has a 10lb flywheel and high-quality magnetic system with 16 resistance levels that deliver exactly the resistance you need.

Made of heavy-duty commercial-grade steel, it can support users who weigh up to 350lbs. It also has a 49.2-inch slide rail that can fit people up to 6'6" tall. Plus, you'll love the ergonomically designed cushioned seat that will keep all your workouts comfortable.

An LCD monitor makes it easy to track your progress by showing distance, time, count, total count and calories burned. There is even a conveniently built-in stand to hold your phone or tablet, so you can listen to music or watch videos to make your exercise time fly by.

YOSUDA is one of the most trustworthy brands on the market. The company has been designing and producing exercise machines for more than two decades. It was established in 2018 and launched Yosudabikes.com in 2020. The brand's mission is to promote family fitness and a healthy life with products that are designed for anyone who wants to stay fit. They focus on quality while combining cutting-edge technology with advanced equipment and regularly updating aesthetics.

Get a YOSUDA Rowing Machine 100 while it's only $249.99, down 28% from the regular $349 retail price.

