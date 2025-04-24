Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you crave the flexibility of working from anywhere, then learning new languages can be a tremendous asset. If you want to learn up to 56 languages for one low cost, you should get a lifetime subscription to all languages in Qlango Language Learning while it's on sale for just $39.99, a 66% discount off the regular $119 subscription price.

Everyone knows that developing new skills is a lot easier when learning is fun, and Qlango has turned language learning into an engaging game. Qlango's games are designed specifically for language learning, and you'll never feel stuck with its built-in hint system to guide you along the way. Choose a schedule that suits you best and train at your own pace.

Customize how you learn, choosing from matching, multiple choice, sentence formation, and more. Stay at each level until you're confident, so you don't get confused by advanced vocabulary before you're ready. You'll practice until you're perfect, and the questions will keep coming until you get them right. You can click on a word to hear just it, as many times as you like, to improve word recognition and pronunciation.

Qlango helps you master almost 6,700 essential words using practical, real-world conversations. The program has you review new words at increasing intervals, using a spaced repetition technique that has been scientifically proven to help you retain the foreign words more effectively. There are six difficulty levels, so you can follow Qlango's smart recommendations or train at your own pace.

With more than a million downloads, Qlango has a rating of 4 stars out of 5 on Google Play and an even more impressive 4.8 stars out of 5 on Apple's App Store. This promotion is available to both new and existing users. You can access the program on both mobile and desktop.

