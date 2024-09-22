OneAir can help you lower your business travel expenses for flights, hotels, and more.

As an entrepreneur or business owner, travel might be a fundamental aspect of your strategy to network, expand, or oversee operations. Though, it probably isn't in your business plan to spend a lot of money doing so. In 2023, Zippia reports that the average business traveler spends $949 in fees.

You could reduce travel expenses such as flights and hotels if you shop around on sites like Expedia or Priceline, but why not let this AI-powered travel app help you book your next business trip? Save 40% to 90% on upcoming trips for life when you get OneAir's Elite Plan for $69.99 (reg. $790).

Your most affordable business trip yet

Whether you're meeting partners in New York City or London or flying employees to a company retreat, travel expenses add up. If you're ready to cut some of those costs down, add up to ten departing locations and specific destinations where you have client-facing meetings or networking events.

Once you've entered that information, OneAir's AI engine will scan and track millions of fares in real-time to alert you to the best deals on economy, premium, business, and first-class flights.

The best part about OneAir (aside from the travel savings it'll find you) is that you can book flights on its iOS, Android, or web app without being redirected to other sites—au revoir, third parties. And unlike Google Flights or another flight finder, every price OneAir sends you is all-inclusive with no additional costs or fees.

After finding your desired flight, use OneAir to explore deals on hotels and resorts, rental cars, and excursions. You might just save up to 60% on travel accommodations for yourself and your employees and get a wholesale price on sightseeing activities or meals at hip restaurants.

A travel app designed for entrepreneurs

Any business owner knows that time gets away from them, so to help you plan out the details of your trip, OneAir Elite offers 24/7 support for any stage of your travel organization. While you'll get booking assistance from its AI, you'll get itinerary help from real people.

No matter where you need to travel for work, you might be able to save hundreds with this app. Grab a lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan for $69.99 (reg. $790).

