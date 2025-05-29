AI can teach you how to connect with the world.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business often means juggling multiple roles, and that can make it hard to find time for learning new skills. But if expanding into new markets or working with international clients is on your radar, learning a new language could be a smart move. MosaLingua offers a flexible, efficient way to make that happen, and right now, a lifetime subscription is just $97.99 (regularly $4,085).

How business owners can learn new languages

Designed for busy professionals, MosaLingua delivers short, focused lessons that take just 10 minutes a day. You can make real progress without rearranging your schedule or committing to hours of study. The app's science-based learning method uses spaced repetition and practical vocabulary to help you build fluency in a way that sticks.

With this subscription, you get access to 11 full language courses, including Spanish, French, German, Japanese, and Arabic. You can switch between them as needed, depending on your goals. Lessons are available through your browser or iOS device, and offline access means you can keep learning on the go.

MosaLingua's tools also support professional growth. MosaChat-AI provides real-time feedback to help you practice speaking and writing, while MosaDiscovery lets you build vocabulary from articles, videos, and other content you already use.

