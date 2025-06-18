Learn From Top Nonfiction Books Without Reading Them All With This App Get caught up with 15-minute summaries of nonfiction best-sellers with Headway Premium.

Nearly 60% of entrepreneurs struggle to switch off from work at the end of the day, according to data from education and career platform Zipdo. That means they're likely not settling in with a good book, which is where Headway comes in. This app offers a convenient way to work on your self-growth, with access to summaries of some of the world's best nonfiction.

Right now, you can take advantage of a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $47.99 (reg. $299.95) with code READ20, the lowest price ever, through July 20.

Join more than 15 million people learning in their free time

With Headway Premium, you can learn something new in just 15 minutes, with bite-size summaries of nonfiction books that fit into even the busiest entrepreneur's schedule.

You can choose to listen to a professionally narrated audio summary, whether on your commute, at the gym, or in line at the grocery store. Or, if you'd prefer to read, there are written summaries available as well.

More than 1,500 summaries are already available, with more added each month. You'll never run out of content, with plenty to peruse in categories like personal development, business strategies, health, and wellness.

Aside from providing a boost of knowledge when you have a few minutes, Headway keeps you invested with a game-like approach. You can earn achievements and master new skills as you use the app.

Headway's summaries give you the key ideas and principles from nonfiction books, though they aren't a substitute for reading the full version. It's a great way to discover new interests, so you can potentially dig into the whole book or dive deeper into a topic.

Take advantage of this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, now just $47.99 (reg. $299.95) with code READ20, the lowest price ever, until July 20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
