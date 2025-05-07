Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Maintaining a side hustle is often an important part of a new entrepreneur's workload. New businesses take time to earn a profit, so it's important to make sure you still have revenue coming in. The only problem is that competing in a modern job market is difficult enough without the added stress of running your own business. However, it may be a little easier to land a side hustle if you automate your job applications.

LoopCV is an advanced tool that connects to major job boards like Indeed and LinkedIn to automatically send out applications for new postings. It can even automatically contact recruiters, and it's now only $39 for a lifetime subscription.

What can LoopCV do?

With LoopCV, you upload your résumé or CV, choose your target roles and locations, and let the automation do the heavy lifting. Each day, the system scans job boards for new postings that match your criteria and applies on your behalf or offers a one-click option if you prefer control. The app also finds recruiter email addresses and sends personalized messages from customizable templates. This proactive approach helps boost your response rates and extend your reach.

If you want to track your progress, LoopCV provides detailed analytics on how your applications perform. You can see how many emails get opened, which résumés attract the most attention, and how many replies each search loop generates. You can even test different CV versions to discover what lands the most interviews. Imagine reclaiming hours spent filling out forms and writing emails to focus on growing your business.

The platform integrates with more than 30 hiring sites, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, and global boards like Naukri and Reed.co.uk, giving your résumé a global audience.

It's now only $39 (reg. $599) a LoopCV Lifetime Subscription, but it won't stay that way.

LoopCV Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

StackSocial prices subject to change