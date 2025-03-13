It's a tough job market these days: February's 151,000 added jobs fell short of the 170,000 expected by economists, and half of job-seekers say finding their next position has become more difficult in the past year.

Employees who want to remain competitive and set themselves up for success — whether in their current roles or during the interview process — must ensure their skills and experience stand out.

Unfortunately, more than two-thirds of Americans are making a simple mistake that could derail their career plans, according to new research from resume.io.

Seventy percent of U.S. workers aren't updating their resumes frequently enough; career experts "strongly recommend" making regular updates to your resume throughout the year, regardless of whether you're planning a career change or not, per the report.

The data revealed that a quarter of Americans (24%) only update their resume when they are actively job-seeking, 15% do so once a year and 7% every few years. What's more, 4% said they had never updated their resume, and only 29% of people update theirs multiple times a year as suggested.

"Keeping your resume updated ensures you're always prepared when an exciting opportunity comes your way," Amanda Augustine, career coach and expert at resume.io, says. "By making small and regular updates roughly every three months, you can avoid the last-minute rush and make your resume a powerful tool that truly reflects your ever-evolving skills and achievements."

To ensure your resume is always in the best shape possible, Augustine recommends spending 30 minutes refreshing it every few months, recording accomplishments in real-time, collecting data that backs your successes and thinking about future career goals.

"When revising your resume, try not to focus solely on past and present responsibilities," Augustine says. "Consider where you want your career to go next and what transferable skills will get you there. For example, if you're aiming for a leadership role, emphasize the skills and accomplishments that showcase your management or mentoring experience."