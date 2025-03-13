Are You Making This Common Career Mistake Right Now? Most People Will Say 'Yes' — and the Consequences Can Be Major. Employees and job-seekers who ignore this critical step are at a disadvantage.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Half of job-seekers say finding their next position has become harder in the past year.
  • A career coach and expert explains the simple step that could make or break your success.

It's a tough job market these days: February's 151,000 added jobs fell short of the 170,000 expected by economists, and half of job-seekers say finding their next position has become more difficult in the past year.

Employees who want to remain competitive and set themselves up for success — whether in their current roles or during the interview process — must ensure their skills and experience stand out.

Related: Key Strategies to Climbing the Ladder for Career Advancements

Unfortunately, more than two-thirds of Americans are making a simple mistake that could derail their career plans, according to new research from resume.io.

Seventy percent of U.S. workers aren't updating their resumes frequently enough; career experts "strongly recommend" making regular updates to your resume throughout the year, regardless of whether you're planning a career change or not, per the report.

The data revealed that a quarter of Americans (24%) only update their resume when they are actively job-seeking, 15% do so once a year and 7% every few years. What's more, 4% said they had never updated their resume, and only 29% of people update theirs multiple times a year as suggested.

Related: A Successful Career Path Doesn't Have to Be Linear

"Keeping your resume updated ensures you're always prepared when an exciting opportunity comes your way," Amanda Augustine, career coach and expert at resume.io, says. "By making small and regular updates roughly every three months, you can avoid the last-minute rush and make your resume a powerful tool that truly reflects your ever-evolving skills and achievements."

To ensure your resume is always in the best shape possible, Augustine recommends spending 30 minutes refreshing it every few months, recording accomplishments in real-time, collecting data that backs your successes and thinking about future career goals.

Related: How to Choose a Career That's Perfect for You

"When revising your resume, try not to focus solely on past and present responsibilities," Augustine says. "Consider where you want your career to go next and what transferable skills will get you there. For example, if you're aiming for a leadership role, emphasize the skills and accomplishments that showcase your management or mentoring experience."
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

This Is the Leadership Superpower of 2025 — Do You Have What It Takes?

Personal accountability is the ultimate leadership superpower of 2025, shaping trust, engagement and decision-making in an increasingly complex business world. Here's why it matters and how you can strengthen your accountability muscle.

By Kerry Siggins
Franchise

Can You Keep Your Job and Start a Franchise Side Hustle? Yes, If You Follow This Advice.

Most franchises are full-time work. But some can be side hustles. Here's how to create a money-cranking side gig.

By Tim Parmeter
Business Solutions

This App Serves as Your Project Managing Assistant for Just $15

A lifetime license to Microsoft Project 2021 can be yours for just $14.97.

By StackCommerce
Starting a Business

These Women Grew Disney Weddings to $100 Million — Then Built a Multimillion-Dollar Sold-Out Business the Industry Had Never Seen Before: 'Like Lightning in a Bottle'

Wedding industry veterans Rebecca Grinnals and Kathryn Arce wanted to fill a significant gap.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025. By focusing on long-term consistency and incremental progress, these "boring" industries are proving to be gold mines for those willing to embrace stability over hype.

By Murali Nethi