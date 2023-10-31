Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Don't let work distract you from the upcoming holiday season. Showing those most important to you that you care with a thoughtful gift can go a long way toward maintaining those relationships. An excellent gift for outdoors lovers that you can save on right now, this CARSULE Pop-Up Car Cabin is on sale for the exclusive price of $299.97 (reg. $379) only through October 31st.

This easy and convenient living space was funded on Kickstarter for just over $17,700, and it can attach to the tailgate of most cars as long as the tailgate swings up. The 6.5-foot tall structure offers coverage from the sun and an enclosed hangout that's great for working, sleeping, and hanging out after a day on the trails.

This pop-up cabin is designed with waterproof and UV-resistant materials that make withstanding the elements of a trip to a national park or any rural outdoor venue all the more reasonable. Its adaptable seal makes it connectable to most car models, which is another pro when considering picking this up as an early holiday gift during this sale.

Durability is also something a user can expect with this cabin. It is built with diagonal tension lines, which allow it to hold its shape and stand tall, even if you want to hang a towel or a lamp from it for some night light. It also has mosquito netting included, so you can hang out comfortably even during buggy summer nights.

Get a CARSULE Pop-Up Car Cabin on sale for just $299.97 (reg. $379), an exclusive price that's available through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

