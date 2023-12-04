Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're gift shopping for your employees or preparing to host your team and their families for fun festivities, the holidays can be a busy time for business owners. In fact, one report from BoomPop reported that a single holiday party could cost up to $300 per guest for business owners.

If you want to try cutting costs or at least cut down on the different places you need to go to find everything from refreshments to party essentials like cups and napkins, try shopping at Costco. And through the end of December, you can get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for only $60.

There are more than 500 Costco Warehouses in the U.S., and you could start shopping there for your business's holiday supplies. Visit a Costco warehouse to look for everything from groceries to gifts for your employees and other must-haves when the festivities start.

While there, see if you can upgrade with brand-name tires at the Costco Tire Center. And if you don't have time to shop in person, you can also see what is available online. That would be an excellent place to use your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

You may be able to save your company money simply by switching all your holiday party planning to a few trips to Costco and utilizing your Costco Membership beyond the holidays.

Until December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60.



Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary. *Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.