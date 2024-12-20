Shop Smarter with Costco: A $65 Membership Includes $45 to Spend It can be a useful last-minute gift, too.

The holidays are here, and if you're looking for a last-minute gift that's not only thoughtful but also practical, this Costco Gold Star Membership is your answer. For just $65, you get a 1-year Gold Star Membership and a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card to kick off the savings right away. But it's only available through December 22, so order quickly.

That's essentially a year of Costco access for only $20—an offer that is too good to pass up, whether you're shopping for your home, your business, or both.

Think of it as the go-to warehouse for everything under the sun—groceries, electronics, clothing, office supplies, furniture, and beyond—all at competitive prices. With over 500 warehouse locations and a huge online presence (and an app), your new membership sets you up for a year of savings on items you need and plenty of items you didn't know you needed.

As a Gold Star Member, you'll unlock exclusive perks like Costco Gas Stations, where members enjoy some of the best fuel prices around, and the Costco Tire Center for deals on tires and maintenance services. Plus, Costco Services* offer additional benefits like insurance options, travel discounts, and more to help you save even further.

Your membership also includes a Household Card. This means someone 18 or older in your home can shop for bulk essentials, perfect for splitting the shopping duties.

This deal is for new members only or those whose memberships have expired for 18 months or more. If you've been waiting to jump on the Costco bandwagon—or rejoin the savings party—there's no better time.

Your $45 Digital Costco Shop Card will arrive via email within two weeks of signing up, giving you a head start on your first Costco haul. However, membership must be redeemed by January 31, 2025 to qualify for the $45 Shop Card.

Don't miss the chance to grab a Costco Gold Star Membership and $45 to start you off for just $65 when you order through December 22.

StackSocial prices subject to change.


*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.
