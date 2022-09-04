This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the things that sets entrepreneurs apart from other people is a love of learning new things. But as we get older and further removed from educational institutions, it becomes harder to find time to pick up new skills and invest the time necessary to adopt new hobbies.

The internet, however, has lowered the bars to entry and given you more control over your education. So if you gave up on every instrument you ever tried through high school but still feel like you'd like to learn to play, The 2022 Complete Piano & Guitar For All Music Composition Bundle is for you.

This eight-course bundle is taught by Robin Hall (5/5-star instructor rating) and Dan Dresnok (5/5-star instructor rating). Hall is the creator of Pianoforall, a unique piano education platform that has revolutionized how people learn to play. Since launching his online training method in 2006, Hall has taught thousands of students the piano online. Dresnok has been a guitar teacher for more than 30 years, with more than 50,000 students both online and in-person. He's also worked as a session guitarist for recording studios and touring bands.

In these courses, you'll start with the absolute basics, learning how to read and write music, exploring guitar and piano chords and individual notes, and working to train your ear by playing classics. As you progress, you'll explore jazz and Blues guitar, work on musical theory with the piano, and even start arranging music with the piano. It's a comprehensive course that will not only teach you how to play two instruments but will also build a foundation for your future musical education.

Learn some music in your spare time. Right now, The 2022 Complete Piano & Guitar For All Music Composition Bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

