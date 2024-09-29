Get All Access for $5/mo

This Minimalist Lamp Lets You Pick From 16 Million+ Lighting Colors for Maximum Productivity Set the tone for your most productive workday yet.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know that the lighting in your company and home office can affect your productivity as well as your mental health? It's probably not surprising then that the typically harsh overhead lighting doesn't do you any favors.

If you want to create a more productive or upbeat work vibe, whether you're in the office or working from home, this sleek corner floor lamp can help. It arrives with more than 16 million lighting colors, multicolor lighting effects, and a handy remote control for only $59.97 (reg. $149). This offer is only valid until the end of the day.

The easiest upgrade for your office

This floor lamp fits comfortably in the corner of your company office space, living room, and home office, taking up little floor space thanks to its minimalist design. It also arrives in a sleek black metal construction that blends in with the rest of your office or home decor, while its weighted rubber bottom provides a buffer between your floor.

Since it comes with more than 16 million colors to choose from and 300+ multicolor effects, what color will you select for your workday?

It utilizes soft-whtie integrated LEDs for more ambient lighting, but you can choose blue if you're dealing with numerous administrative tasks and need complete focus. If you're a solopreneur trying to develop a new business strategy, select yellow to get your creative juices flowing. When you're ready to change the vibe, the included remote control lets you conveniently shuffle between all options to find the proper lighting for your workday needs.

Improve your daily productivity with a quick change in your lights.

Add this minimalist corner floor lamp with 16+ million light colors to your office for just $59.97. You have until the end of today, September 29 at 11:59 PM Pacific, to scoop up this deal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Making a Change

I Hit Rock Bottom When My Childhood Dream Crumbled Before My Eyes — But Entrepreneurship Saved Me. Here's What I Learned About Purpose, Perseverance and People.

The day I accepted that my dream of becoming a professional soccer player wouldn't come true is seared into my memory — but I found a new purpose in starting a business. Here are the three lessons that shaped my journey and how you can apply them to your own.

By Saranga Pagadala
Data & Recovery

Protect Your Business With AdGuard VPN's Powerful Security Features

Last day to take advantage of the $35 price point.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Devices

Tired of Getting Work Calls After Hours? Try This.

A mini smartphone might be your key to better work-life balance.

By StackCommerce
Business News

'AquaFence' Goes Viral as It Protects Tampa General Hospital From Hurricane Helene Flooding

AquaFence was founded in 1999 and has offices in Norway and New Jersey.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Hologram Boxes Are Gaining Ground at Hospitals, Bars, and an Amazon AI Hub

A full-sized hologram box starts at $29,000.

By Sherin Shibu