This Sur La Table Vertical Air Fryer Is on Sale for $220 (reg. $279) Get a high-end air fryer for a great price (regularly $279).

If you haven't had someone brag about their air fryer to you over the course of the last few years, then you are luckier than most of us. Jokes aside, there's a reason why this kitchen utility has taken the casual cooking world by storm — it can generate a high-quality meal with a precision that's greater than your average oven. If you're interested in a new one or a replacement for your existing one, you can get a Sur La Table 16QT XL Vertical Air Fryer that is on sale for just $220 (reg. $279) for a limited time only.

Designed to help users prepare healthier meals for themselves with ease, the Sur La Table comes with twelve helpful preset cooking modes. Some of the dishes these modes are geared towards include chicken, fish, veggies, fries, and even pizza. The air fryer features an intuitive digital touchscreen display with an easy-to-read LED makeup. The 7-in-1 device can perform an array of air-frying tasks, including rotisserie cooks.

The Sur La Table air fryer comes with a staggering and surprising 16QT capacity, which makes preparing meals for friends, family, and even your co-workers a breeze. Its removable parts are also designed to make cleaning up and dishwashing as easy as possible. It also has 4.5 stars out of 5 online.

Gift yourself the modern marvel that is the air fryer, or grab one for a co-worker, loved one, or friend this holiday season.

Don't miss your chance to score a Sur La Table 16QT XL Vertical Air Fryer on sale for just $220 (reg. $279) for a limited time only.

