Turn Your Work Stress Into Creative Fuel Using These 3 Expert-Backed Tips Workplace stress isn't just a hindrance. It's also a source of energy you can transform into creative fuel.

By Aytekin Tank

Key Takeaways

  • Stress can be beneficial if perceived in a positive light.
  • Strategies such as reappraising emotions and taking control can help change our perception of stress.
  • Collaboration and social connection can boost creativity and alleviate stress.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I was gearing up for one of the most important performances of my life. It was my best friend's wedding, and I had the honor — and the anxiety — of giving the best man's speech in front of 300 guests. I'd spoken in front of my colleagues countless times. But this was new terrain. I knew what I wanted to say, but I was incredibly nervous.

While researching different ways to eliminate my pre-performance jitters, it dawned on me — maybe I was taking the wrong approach. In reading about actors and comedians, I discovered that many of them don't try to quash their stage fright. Instead, they channel that energy into their performance. It comes down to reappraising emotions in a positive light. In the end, the speech went pretty well, even if I never felt less nervous about it. I just tried to stress less about my stress.

This is a subscriber-only article.

