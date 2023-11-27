Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I was gearing up for one of the most important performances of my life. It was my best friend's wedding, and I had the honor — and the anxiety — of giving the best man's speech in front of 300 guests. I'd spoken in front of my colleagues countless times. But this was new terrain. I knew what I wanted to say, but I was incredibly nervous.

While researching different ways to eliminate my pre-performance jitters, it dawned on me — maybe I was taking the wrong approach. In reading about actors and comedians, I discovered that many of them don't try to quash their stage fright. Instead, they channel that energy into their performance. It comes down to reappraising emotions in a positive light. In the end, the speech went pretty well, even if I never felt less nervous about it. I just tried to stress less about my stress.

Related: A Simple Practice to Overcome the Fear of Uncertainty and Daily Stress