If working from anywhere includes your car, you can transform your ride into a comfortable living space with this easily assembled pop-up cabin.

Entrepreneurs actually value flexibility more than the potential to generate revenue. That naturally includes where they work, which for some people is anywhere they can drive their car. Now, you can easily transform your vehicle into a comfortable mobile living space with the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car. It's available for $299.97, down from its usual $379 retail price, through May 31 for our Memorial Day promotion.

If your vehicle has a swinging tailgate, you need the Kickstarter-funded CARSULE. It's not only for sleeping; it's been uniquely designed to provide a comfy space for a wide variety of indoor uses. Whether you're working, tailgating, or camping, expanding your vehicle's internal size can extend its usefulness.

The standing height is a comfortable 6.5 feet. There is also integrated mosquito netting, two-layer multipurpose screen windows, and a UV protective coating to help keep you safe from the sun while parked in wide open spaces such as beaches or deserts. The flooring is robustly waterproof and complemented by a thick felt carpet.

The CARSULE's magnet cord and adaptable seal are designed to attach to a wide range of vehicle models, and its space can be configured in a number of ways to suit your individual preferences. The diagonal ceiling tension lines not only prevent the structure's deformation, but they also make it possible for you to hang accessories conveniently.

The pop-up assembly is simple, with easily connected frame joints and lightweight assembly rods. Along with the CARSULE, you'll get ceiling tension ropes, guy ropes, screw-in pegs, and magnet cords.

