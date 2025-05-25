Get the Ultimate Email Solution for Just $50 Emails are too important to take chances with and Mail Backup X offers a lifetime of secure management, backup, restore, archiving and more.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Guidant Financial, we'll be seeing a lot more digital transformation and innovation as more Millennials and Gen X become business owners. That means communication tools will only become even more important. Mail Backup X is hard to beat if you want the best product for email management, backup, archiving, and conversion. Best of all, a lifetime subscription is now available to new users for just $49.99, plus, you can use coupon code SAVE20 at checkout for an additional 20% off.

Emails are easily the most critical part of daily communications and activities for most organizations and individuals. Don't wait until crucial emails are lost to implement a robust backup solution; you need to plan to keep your mail data safe. Mail Backup X is trusted by over 42,000 home users and businesses worldwide as a one-stop solution for all your email needs.

Backing up your emails is a breeze from all the major email clients, including Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, and more. You can also backup from mail services like Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook.com, or any service that supports the IMAP protocol. You also get mirror backup with a USB drive or cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and more. Restoring is just as easy, directly to the server account or a different server account.

Your archives will be highly compressed to save up to three times the storage space. You'll also have an archive file viewer to search and view your archived emails quickly. Import most mail archive files, such as .pst, .ost, .mbox, .olk, and more.

You can even move all emails into a new account in Office 365 for 100% privacy. Your data is secured with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption with your private key, so everything is visible only to you.

It's no wonder that Mail Backup X is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on AppSumo, and CNET gives it a perfect 5-star rating.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Individual Edition of Mail Backup X, available to new users for just $39.99 when you use coupon code SAVE20 at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
Science & Technology

AI Is Turning Stock Market Volatility Into an Opportunity for New Investors

Here's how AI can help you make smart investments.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Most Major Retailers Are Open on Memorial Day, Except One. Here's What's Open and Closed This Monday.

From grocery stores to warehouse retailers, here's what to know about Memorial Day closures.

By Erin Davis
Productivity

Get the Ultimate Email Solution for Just $50

Emails are too important to take chances with and Mail Backup X offers a lifetime of secure management, backup, restore, archiving and more.

By Entrepreneur Store