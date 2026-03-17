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Key Takeaways Ecommerce sustainability suffers as organic T-shirts come wrapped in multiple layers of single-use plastic, contradicting the “green” message and adding to global plastic waste.

The fashion industry grapples with the operational efficiency of plastic versus the ecological damage it inflicts, with over 180 billion polybags used yearly.

Solutions are emerging as some brands pivot towards plastic-free packaging, but widespread change in the industry remains a challenge due to cost, logistics and consumer expectations.

If you work in sustainability, you get used to a certain kind of irony. Last week, I ordered an organic cotton T-shirt from a well-known “conscious” fashion brand. When the package arrived, a wave of absurd irony swept me off my feet.

First, there was the grey plastic courier bag — tough, crinkly and sealed with tape. Inside that, a glossy branded polymailer, just big enough for a T-shirt. Inside that, the T-shirt itself, folded tight and zipped into a clear garment polybag, plus a tiny sachet of desiccant. By the time I finally reached the T-shirt, I had enough packaging waste to fill a small landfill in my living room.

Perhaps millions of online shoppers face this irony every time they unpack their latest “green garments.” The numbers on this are staggering: Over 180 billion polybags are used by the fashion industry each year. The U.K. alone shipped nearly a billion plastic delivery bags for clothing last year. In India, the ecommerce industry generated nearly 98,000 tonnes of plastic packaging waste in 2021, up 73% from the year before.

But it’s not just the volume that gets me. It’s the absurdity of the contradiction.

We have entire teams designing eco-friendly fabrics, running LCA analyses and investing in certifications only to then throw it all away, literally, with the packaging. “Easy return policies” only compound the logic.

With fashion ecommerce return rates running at 20-30% globally, and as high as 35% in India, each item that comes back often gets another round of plastic — sometimes a new polybag, sometimes a new shipping sleeve, always more tape. In this way, a single organic tee can easily touch three, four, even five pieces of single-use plastic in its journey from the factory to your closet and back.

Why is fashion packaging so plastic-heavy? Because it works — for now

To understand the roots of this mess, you have to think operationally.

Plastic is everywhere in fashion ecommerce because it’s:

Incredibly cheap (just a few rupees per bag in bulk)

Extremely light, which keeps shipping costs down

Strong enough to survive sorting, warehouse handling and monsoon deliveries

It fits seamlessly into fast, automated systems:

At the factory, garments are automatically packed into polybags for moisture and dust protection.

Warehouses scan items through clear film to save time.

Shipping lines run faster because plastic mailers are easy to seal and stack.

The factory polybag prevents water, mold or dirt from ruining the product en route from Bangladesh, Vietnam or Tiruppur.

The outer mailer keeps rain and theft at bay in last-mile delivery.

When you talk to warehouse managers, you hear the same argument: “A few grams of plastic saves the cost and emissions of a ruined product. The ecological impact of a polybag is lower than that of a shirt that gets stained, wet or lost.”

From a pure operations or cost lens, it makes sense. From a brand risk perspective, it seems rational. But when you zoom out, the problem is clear: Billions of these “rational” decisions are adding up to an irrational, unsustainable outcome.

The hidden cost of every “sustainable” delivery

Behind every organic tee, there’s a dirty plastic trail:

Packaging now accounts for nearly half (46%) of global plastic waste.

The shipping and return of online fashion goods generates up to 24 million tons of CO₂ every year — not from manufacturing clothes, but from all those boxes, bags, vans and planes carrying them back and forth.

In India, ecommerce packaging waste is rising at double-digit rates — 98,000 tonnes of plastic packaging in 2021 alone, with only a sliver ever getting recycled.

And that’s just the plastic.

Returns multiply the damage:

Fashion ecommerce sees return rates between 20-35%; every time a shirt goes back, it gets rebagged, relabeled, sometimes reboxed — each time with fresh packaging.

Many returned items, especially in fast fashion, never make it back to the rack.

No country today has the infrastructure to handle the sheer volume and complexity of fashion’s packaging waste.

Less than 15% of all fashion packaging plastic is recycled globally.

Globally, 4.3 million tonnes of returned clothing end up in landfill or incineration every year.

Most municipal systems won’t accept soft films, especially once contaminated by adhesives or food.

In India, 91% of ecommerce plastic bags end up incinerated or in a landfill.

Add to that the microplastics leaching from discarded polybags into soil and rivers, and you realize: The cost isn’t just visible — it’s compounding, season after season.

So the irony runs deep. Your “organic” tee, in its journey of hope, leaves behind a trail that can outlast the garment itself by centuries.

And yet — this is where the greatest opportunity hides

If packaging is the last unoptimized link in the sustainability chain, it’s also the most visible one. When you open a box, the very first thing a customer touches is not the garment, but the wrap it came in. Every extra gram of plastic is a missed chance for the fashion brand to build trust, and instead becomes a fresh source of consumer disillusionment.

Which brings us to the next question: Why hasn’t the industry solved this?

Because change is hard, and logistics is the last mile nobody wants to rethink.

Compostable or paper-based mailers can cost 2x or 3x as much as standard polybags. When you’re shipping millions of units, those rupees add up.

Paper tears in monsoons and compostable garment bags sometimes degrade in storage or break under stress. Warehouses built for plastic can’t easily pivot to them.

The automated packing machines, the warehousing, even the barcode systems are all designed for plastic. Changing them takes capital, time and retraining.

Most customers want low prices, fast shipping and “perfect” packaging. Many say they want less waste, but few will pay extra for truly eco-friendly packaging.

Even the best compostable mailer needs an industrial composting facility, which is rare in most Indian cities. Paper bags, if not recycled, can end up in a landfill, too.

It’s not that brands don’t care. It’s that, so far, the system has rewarded speed and predictability over innovation and sustainability.

Where the solution starts: infrastructure, not just branding

But here’s what gives me hope: a handful of brands, big and small, are quietly rebuilding the “plumbing” of fashion logistics.

Myntra, one of India’s largest platforms, claims 100% of orders are now shipped in plastic-free packaging using paper bags, recycled materials and take-back programs for the plastic that does enter the chain.

Flipkart eliminated single-use plastics in its supply chain by pivoting to cloth bags, recycled paper and partnering with sellers to drive greener packing norms.

Zalando in Europe moved to recycled paper mailers and saw a double-digit jump in customer satisfaction.

A handful of D2C Indian brands use compostable mailers made from cornstarch or even seaweed but face the dual challenge of cost and educating customers about proper disposal.

Reusable packaging pilots like RePack and Indian local pilots show that circular logistics is possible, but scaling remains a challenge.

At Ukhi, we’ve developed transparent bioplastic garment bags that are as strong as plastic, but decompose in 180 days under suitable composting conditions, and we’ve already found early adopters among fashion labels in India who want real sustainability. The cherry on the cake is that it is cheaper than a fossil-based plastic bag.

What’s becoming clear is that a brand has to be brave enough to rethink its logistics from the ground up, which means things like:

Switching to mono-material packaging (so everything is easily recyclable together)

Reducing overall packaging

Investing in partnerships with waste collectors and recyclers to close the loop

Using QR codes and direct-to-customer messaging to educate buyers on how to dispose or reuse packaging properly

This is where the real sustainability edge lies — not in the product copy, but in the operational guts of the business.

The future: Let your product arrive as it is — proud, simple and honest

If you really care about sustainability, start with what your customer touches first. It’s not easy. It requires operational bravery, not just good intentions. But for every piece of plastic you cut out, for every bag or label you redesign, you make a tangible, immediate impact that can be measured in tons.

The most radical move isn’t to invent the next wonder fabric. It’s to let your organic T-shirt arrive, finally, in a single, compostable wrap. Maybe then, the first impression your brand leaves will be as clean as your intent.