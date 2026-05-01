Google Translate’s New Feature Will Help You Stop Having Awkward Moments on Trips Abroad

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Kruh-SONT or kwah-SAHN? That is the question that Google Translate’s new pronunciation feature aims to answer.

TechCrunch reports the app now lets you practice speaking words and phrases in Spanish, English and Hindi — and scores your pronunciation. When you translate a word or phrase, you can navigate to the “Practice” menu and hit the “Pronounce” button, which shows phonetics you can say out loud. The app then gives you feedback, like “Some sounds were a little unclear.”

The feature resembles in how it lets you practice speaking words and sentences. It’s rolling out in the U.S. and India currently. Google celebrated the translation app’s 20th birthday with the feature, which could save you from embarrassing moments on your next business trip. Last month, Google also rolled out , including AI-powered “Ask Maps” and 3D “Immersive Navigation