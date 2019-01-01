Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2016

Startups Magazine: October 2016
Featured Article
The Right (and Wrong) Ways to Track Your Company's Performance
Know what to look for to know if you're progressing toward your goals.
These Entrepreneurs Succeeded -- But Only After Failing Once Before
For a second act success, credit lessons learned at early go-arounds.
The Big Science Behind This Modern Fabric House
Bolt Threads aims to corner the next big thing in textiles: spider silk.
Related Articles
Franchises
These Millennials Are Running Franchises With Their Parents. Here's What They've Learned.
Faced with diminished job prospects, millennials are increasingly partnering with their parents in the franchising world.
Franchises
This Ice Cream Franchise Stands Out With Science
Sub Zero Ice Cream and Yogurt uses liquid nitrogen to whip up dessert on demand.
How to Start a Business
Avoid the 10 Traps That Countless Startups Fall into Every Year
You might be doing this wrong.