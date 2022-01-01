Start Up | September 2022

Start Up magazine
How to Be A Wealthy Franchisee

It's a personality anyone can have. It's a byproduct of choices anyone can make.

Franchise

Meats and Cheeses and Olives, Oh My! How this Veteran Launched a Successful Charcuterie Franchise

Kerry Sylvester started Graze Craze in Oklahoma well before charcuterie became a $378 million industry.

Franchise

When This Couple Opened a MassageLuxe in an Underserved Black Community, They Realized Their Business Was About Self-Care in More Ways Than One

Michelle and Karim Kameka discovered their mission was as much about the people they hired as the people they served.

Franchise

4 Qualities Restaurant Franchisors Look For in a Franchisee

When it comes to franchising, it's all about the perfect match between franchisor and franchisee, especially in something as fast-paced as restaurant ownership.

Franchise

Big Things Come in Small Packages – The Value of Micro-Franchise Brands

For entrepreneurs looking for small-scale business opportunities, micro-franchises might be the best route.

Growing a Business

Are You Missing A Big Opportunity? Ask Yourself This Question

It's easy to feel like each opportunity could be the last, but that's not usually the case.

Franchise

Budget Businesses: The Value of Low-Cost Franchises

The benefits of affordable business opportunities that don't break the bank.

Franchise

Their Dad Passed Away Just After Buying a Batteries Plus Franchise. They Opened the Location In His Honor.

For the Lewis family, learning to run a business together brought them closer in a time of grieving.

Franchise

This Millennial Couple Bought a Campground Before They Owned a Home

Kathryn and Alan Berta wanted more adventure in their lives, so they bought a Kampgrounds of America franchise in Vermont.

Franchise

How a Company Lawyer Become CEO of Mad Science

Shafik Mina knew that the experiential education company's competition was catching up, and he presented leadership with a vision to innovate.

Franchise

Think You Don't Have What It Takes to Run a Niche Franchise Brand? Think Again.

Three brands break down what they really want when it comes to potential franchise partners.

