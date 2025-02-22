Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Recent reports from the specialists at North One indicate that 66.3% of entrepreneurs use their personal funds to start their companies. Your business is your life, and you put everything you can into it, but it might be less stressful if you have a healthy investment account to rely on.

If you've ever thought about trying day trading, you may want to improve your chances of success on the stock market with the Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Master Class Bundle. It's available for just $24.97 until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 30.

Investing doesn't have to feel like gambling

The bundle has eight modules showing you the ropes of informed investing strategies. Novices will want to start with Day Trading for Dummies, a step-by-step guide to everything you need to know to start day trading. It covers chart indicators and technical analysis to trading psychology and fundamental analysis, plus everything in between.

Then you can move on to the Day Trading Secrets. The bundle includes four more modules showing you how to manage volume analysis, swing trades, and earn serious profits in the stock market.

The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass is a crowd favorite, with former students rating it 4.8 out of 5 stars. That's where you'll really get into the secrets that can guide your investment strategy.

No class can guarantee every investment is going to hit big, but studying can help show you how to invest like a pro.

One of the best features of this bundle is the Market Master Trading Group, where beginners and more seasoned traders can go for support and guidance from a community of experienced individuals. It provides a safe, supportive space for members to connect and share their strategies, experiences and insights. These courses are presented by Travis Rose, a full-time investor and day trader in the U.S. stock market who has been trading full-time for more than five years.

Get The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Master Class Bundle while the price has dropped to just $24.97 (Reg. $29.99) until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 30.

