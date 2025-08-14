You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Three of the same VC firms that backed Uber, Venmo, and eBay, respectively, are all investing in Pacaso.

Venture backing in companies like Pacaso is nothing new. After all, early-stage companies often have the potential to deliver the most outsized returns.

But, recent regulatory updates have opened the door for individual investors to invest alongside these venture capitalists. Normally, everyday investors have to wait for a company to go public before they can invest, missing out on that early gain potential. Now, some companies are opening up investment opportunities to the public.

This type of investing has already seen some great success stories. For example, in 2016, 433 people invested an average of $2,730 in a private startup named Revolut. Fast-forward to today, those $2,730 stakes are worth more than $1 million, up 89,900%.

That potential could be why 10,000+ investors have taken the chance on Pacaso alongside big-name VCs, contributing $36M+ already. It's no surprise, considering Pacaso's résumé:

The company has made $110M in gross profits to date

Pacaso's co-founder sold his last company to Zillow for $120M

They operate in more than 40 vacation destinations across the U.S., Mexico, UK, and France

The company reserved the Nasdaq ticker PCSO

The growth potential is where the excitement is. Below we'll reveal more about how Pacaso has built a competitive moat so quickly, and how you can share in their potential growth.

Next-generation co-ownership

After his $120M exit and subsequent role as a Zillow executive, Austin Allison created Pacaso's game-changing co-ownership model. Powered by proprietary tech and an innovative structure that eliminates the headaches of traditional vacation home ownership, it's already leaving a mark. Here's how:

Seamless transactions: Clients easily buy, finance, and resell, shares of luxury homes through Pacaso's intuitive platform.

Clients easily buy, finance, and resell, shares of luxury homes through Pacaso's intuitive platform. Turnkey ownership: Pacaso handles maintenance, scheduling, and furnishing; owners simply enjoy their vacation homes.

Pacaso handles maintenance, scheduling, and furnishing; owners simply enjoy their vacation homes. Maximized value: Homes that once sat empty up to 90% of the year now stay occupied nearly year-round, benefiting owners and local economies.

The demand for their services and expertise is real. In top destinations, co-ownership is growing 21% annually in the U.S., and Pacaso homes have appreciated nearly 10% since 2021 – roughly double the growth of the broader luxury market.

Scaling into 10 new international destinations

Pacaso is already leading the charge in the $1.3 trillion U.S. vacation home market, combining real estate innovation with tech-driven efficiency to generate multiple revenue streams, the company says. These include transaction service fees on every sale, recurring property management fees, and exclusive financing options tailored to co-owners.

And the platform's global reach is growing quickly, as they're already seeing strong returns in the $500B global market. In 2024, they set records in Paris and London. Meanwhile, Cabo is the #3-most-searched destination on their platform. No surprise Europe and Mexico have accounted for 22% of revenue over the past two years, the company says.

Now, they're taking international expansion to an entirely new level. They recently announced 10 new international destinations will be added to their platform, spread across Italy, the Caribbean, and Mexico. That means Pacaso's unique model is poised to dominate a combined $1.8T in vacation home markets.

Why investors are paying attention

There are many reasons why firms managing a combined $180B+ in assets have already backed Pacaso, including:

Proven leadership: With a $120M exit and experience as an executive for Zillow, Allison's real-estate expertise is unmatched.

With a $120M exit and experience as an executive for Zillow, Allison's real-estate expertise is unmatched. Strong growth metrics: Full-year 2024 financials showed a 21% YoY increase in gross real estate volume and a 24% improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Full-year 2024 financials showed a 21% YoY increase in gross real estate volume and a 24% improvement in adjusted EBITDA. Surging demand: 40% of Americans want to buy a vacation home in the next year (Coldwell Banker), and co-ownership is growing 21% annually in the United States

After impressive full-year earnings showed gross profit grew 41%, and with continued growth and expansion plans ahead, Pacaso is hitting their stride. They even reserved the Nasdaq ticker PCSO.

You can claim your stake in Pacaso today for just $2.90/share. Be part of this market's next big disruption. Visit invest.pacaso.com to learn more.