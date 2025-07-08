Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The wealthiest companies tend to target the biggest markets. For example, NVIDIA skyrocketed nearly 200% higher last year with the $214B AI market's tailwind.

That's why investors like Maveron are so excited about Pacaso.

Created by the man who sold his last real estate venture for $120M, Pacaso's digital marketplace offers easy purchase, ownership, and enjoyment of luxury vacation homes. And their target market is worth a whopping $1.3T.

Here's how they're redefining this enormous real estate opportunity:

Next-generation co-ownership

Pacaso's game-changing co-ownership model is powered by proprietary tech and an innovative structure that eliminates the headaches of traditional vacation home ownership. Here's how it works:

Pacaso handles maintenance, scheduling, and furnishing; owners simply enjoy their vacation homes. Maximized Value: Homes that once sat empty 90% of the year now stay occupied nearly year-round, benefiting owners and local economies.

And the demand for their services and expertise is real. Co-ownership is growing 21% annually in the US, and Pacaso homes have appreciated nearly 10% since 2021 – roughly double the growth of the broader luxury market.

Dominating a $1.3 trillion market

Pacaso is leading the charge in the $1.3 trillion U.S. vacation home market, combining real estate innovation with tech-driven efficiency to generate multiple revenue streams. These include transaction service fees on every sale, recurring property management fees, and exclusive financing options tailored to co-owners.

The platform's global reach is growing quickly, with recent market expansions in Paris and London. In fact, Pacaso's first Paris property sold out so fast that they purchased a second – on the same street. Now, as they scale, Pacaso's unique model is poised to dominate the vacation home segment.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Pacaso also reduced its total real estate holdings by more than 30%, a strategic move to reduce burn and drive leaner, more capital-efficient growth. These operational improvements set the stage for long-term scalability and stronger margins as the company expands.

Why investors are paying attention

There are many reasons top firms like Greycroft and Maveron have already backed Pacaso, including:

Over $1B in transactions and more than $110M in gross profit to date – with a 21% YoY increase in gross real estate volume and a 24% improvement in adjusted EBITDA in 2024. Surging Demand: 40% of Americans want to buy a vacation home in the next year (Coldwell Banker), and co-ownership is growing 21% annually in the United States

On the back of continued international expansion, Pacaso is hitting its stride.

After impressive full-year earnings showed gross profits grew 41%, they're turning their focus to continued growth and expansion. They even reserved the Nasdaq ticker PCSO.

Claim your stake in Pacaso today and be part of this market's next big disruption. Visit invest.pacaso.com to learn more.

