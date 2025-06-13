How an AI Stock Screener Can Help You Build Another Income Stream Find profitable stocks, minimize risk, and ask any question you want.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

The stock market never stops moving. And, in today's extra-volatile environment, that can create just as much opportunity as risk. The key is knowing how to make smart moves when others hesitate. That's where this stock-picking app comes in.

Designed to help you select winning stocks and get your investing questions answered in real time, Sterling Stock Picker can be a powerful tool for anyone looking to navigate shifting markets with more confidence. This week only, use code SAVE20 to get a lifetime subscription for just $55.19, normally $68.99 without the coupon.

How to build a second income stream with stocks

Most people don't even know where to begin with stock investing: Google? The Apple Stocks app? Sterling Stock Picker helps you discover stocks that align with your financial goals, starting with a five-minute questionnaire.

Then, use the beginner-friendly stock screener to find profitable stocks. Compared to other tools or blindly searching the web, the idea behind using this app is that these options are recommended to you based on your values, investment preferences, and risk tolerance.

You may also use Finley AI, Sterling Stock Picker's chatbot, as a personal finance coach. Powered by Open AI, you might ask it anything about the stock market, risk assessment, or simply the steps of how to invest your first dollar. You'll have to make your actual investments with a brokerage account like Robinhood, Fidelity, or Webull, all of which are free.

At any time, you can view your investment portfolio on Sterling. Once you're more experienced investing, you may look at the data and calculations to make even smarter decisions—or consult Finley AI for more advice.

Sterling Stock Picker: Lifetime Subscription

