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Key Takeaways Map your vendors by substitutability, not by how much they cost.

Standardize your payment cadence and tell your vendors what it is.

Use early-payment behavior as a deliberate negotiation tool.

Communicate cash position changes proactively, never reactively.

A few years into running my fuel distribution business, one of our largest suppliers called me with an unusual offer. He could move us up his delivery priority during a regional supply crunch, ahead of three competitors who were larger accounts. When I asked why, he said: “Because I always know when you’re going to pay me.”

We weren’t paying him faster than anyone else. We were paying him on the same day every month. That predictability had quietly built a relationship that paid off when supply got tight.

Here’s what bothers me about the cash flow discussions. Every conversation treats the operator as the victim of someone else’s late payment. Invoice faster. Factor your receivables. Chase what you’re owed. None of that’s wrong. But almost no one talks about the other side: what the operator earns or costs by how they pay.

Intuit QuickBooks’ 2025 U.S. Small Business Late Payments Report shows nearly half of small businesses have invoices overdue by 30 days or more. A 2025 Kaplan Group survey found 80% report cash flow disruption, with 16% calling it severe enough to delay payroll. And it’s why cash flow resilience is now a top operational concern for small business owners.

Most operators read that data and ask the same question: How do I get paid faster? It’s the wrong question. The better one: In a market where everyone pays late, what does it earn me to pay predictably?

In the years since, I founded Zil Money, a payments platform serving small businesses, where I’ve watched thousands of operators play out variations of that supplier conversation.

1. Map your vendors by substitutability, not by spend

Most operators rank vendors by dollar volume. That framework is incomplete.

The smarter question: How hard would it be to replace this vendor, and what would it cost? A $400,000-a-year vendor might be highly substitutable, with five suppliers ready to fill the need. A $60,000-a-year vendor might be irreplaceable because they hold an inventory position no one else can match.

This is the heart of choosing the right vendors for any growing operation. Strategic vendors get priority in your payment cadence. Commodity vendors get standard terms. Most operators have this backwards because spend is easy to measure and substitutability isn’t.

Pull your top 30 vendors. Rate each on a 1 to 5 scale for how easily you could replace them. That ranking, not your spend ranking, is your real vendor priority list. A CFO managing 400 vendors applies the same logic.

2. Standardize your payment cadence and tell your vendors what it is

The biggest gift you can give a vendor is predictability. The second: telling them what to expect.

Most operators pay late occasionally and on time occasionally. To the vendor, that variance reads as risk. They build buffer into their forecasting, and that buffer gets priced into your terms.

Pick a cadence and hit it every time. If you pay net-30, pay on day 30. Consistency matters more than the cadence itself.

Then communicate it. A single message saying “you can expect payment from us on day 30, every cycle” changes how vendors see you. You stop being a variable account they chase. You become a predictable one they plan around. This is the human element of vendor relationships that gets talked about a lot and practiced rarely.

3. Use early-payment behavior as a deliberate negotiation tool

Most operators think of early payment as a gesture, not a strategy. That’s the wrong framing.

A few years ago, I ran a small experiment. With three strategic vendors, I paid invoices five to seven days early for two cycles. On the third, I called each and asked for either a pricing concession or priority service. Two said yes immediately. The third said yes within a week.

Why does this work? Most vendors offer early-payment discounts in the 1% to 2% range, but few operators ever ask. On $500,000 of annual spend, a 1.5% discount is $7,500 for a five-day shift, with no additional risk. Most operators leave that on the table.

One caveat: this only works with strategic vendors. Trying it across your entire vendor base will burn cash without earning anything.

4. Communicate cash position changes proactively, never reactively

This rule separates operators who keep vendor trust through tight cycles from those who lose it.

Every business has periods where cash gets tight. These cycles are normal. What damages relationships permanently is going silent until you default.

If you know a tight cycle is coming, tell your top vendors 30 days in advance. Propose a modified schedule. Be specific about when normal cadence resumes. Most will say yes, because what they care about is the ability to forecast your behavior.

The strategic asset isn’t being on time forever. It’s being trustworthy when you can’t be.

5. Areas for caution: Where this approach falls short

This strategy isn’t a substitute for the basics and doesn’t fix structural cash flow problems.

If your margins are too thin, no vendor relationship management will save you. If one customer is dictating your cash position, paying predictably won’t solve that. If you don’t have the cash to deploy consistently, this is a strategy to build toward.

What this approach does is amplify the cash discipline you already have. It turns predictable payment into a competitive asset rather than a passive task.

Your move this quarter

The 90-day version:

This week: Rank your top 20 vendors by substitutability, not spend. Identify the five whose loss would hurt.

Next month: Pay your top three vendors five days early for one cycle. Then ask each for a pricing concession or priority placement.

Within 90 days: Renegotiate terms with at least one strategic vendor using your predictable-payer record.

The cash flow industry will keep telling you to chase what you’re owed. That work matters. But the work that compounds is on the other side of the ledger. Your reputation as a payer is the only cash flow asset that gets stronger every cycle.