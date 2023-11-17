Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Zippia estimates that the average salary for an American entrepreneur is around $70,849. Though that doesn't take into account your side hustles, there's another way you can try to increase your bank account — by learning the ins and outs of the stock market. And fortunately, these days, there's an app for that, and it's called Tykr Stock Screener.

Tykr Stock Screener teaches you how to invest in the stock market in a palatable way that can be easy to pick up in your limited free time. So, if you're new to the world of stocks or not as knowledgeable as you'd like, you can use it to learn how to manage your investments on your own. Right now, a premium plan lifetime subscription can be yours for only $99.97 (reg. $900) using coupon code: STOCK but you'll have to act fast as this deal only lasts for a limited time.

With Tykr Stock Screener, you'll see summaries of more than 30,000 US and international stocks and discover which ones could be wise investments and which are good to sell. Just download the app and search for the stocks you own or are considering purchasing, and you'll get information on it in 30 seconds.

Tykr breaks things down in an easy-to-understand way. Each stock will be listed as On Sale (potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (possible sell), helping you make your own decisions confidently. And the app comes up with these designations based on its algorithm, so when you see a higher score, you'll have peace of mind knowing that it's a lower risk.

Learn to make your money go further with a premium plan lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener for just $99.97 (reg. $900) using coupon code: STOCK but here for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.