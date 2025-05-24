Simplify Investing With Personalized Stock Recommendations From This $55 App Build your stock portfolio and get lifetime investing support from Sterling Stock Picker for only $55.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Need to raise capital to grow your business? The stock market is a great way for entrepreneurs to do just that. According to Gallup.com, 42.5% of entrepreneurs are buying and trading stocks. If you'd like to take part and start investing smarter, this lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker is currently on sale for $55.19 with code SAVE20 through June 1.

This app makes the stock market accessible for everyone

If you've always wanted to use the stock market to your advantage, but haven't been sure where to start, Sterling Stock Picker is here to help. This award-winning platform was created to make the stock market more accessible to everyone, with no expertise needed.

Sterling Stock Picker uses different methods to select winning stocks for your portfolio, making sure they line up with your personal values, investment preferences, and risk tolerance so that you can make solid decisions. You just take a five-minute questionnaire to get started, and watch as the done-for-you portfolio builder makes investing straightforward.

Their patent-pending North Star technology also gives clear guidance on when to sell, buy, hold, or avoid certain stocks. You'll also get access to Finley, your very own personal AI financial coach, to help you reach your financial goals. Ask Finley for strategic investment advice, risk assessment, educational support, or questions about your portfolio or the stock market in general.

Real-life user Chris raved about Sterling Stock Picker, sharing, "I have been using the Sterling Stock Picker for almost a year and it has played an integral part in me achieving over a 200% return on my investments."

Start your own stock market journey with this lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker, now $55.19 with code SAVE20 through June 1.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
By Dan Bova
Business News

Most Major Retailers Are Open on Memorial Day, Except One. Here's What's Open and Closed This Monday.

From grocery stores to warehouse retailers, here's what to know about Memorial Day closures.

By Erin Davis
Starting a Business

I Had 'Too Much Experience' to Find a Job. So I Used Facebook to Start a Small Business That's Making About $500,000 a Year.

After Amber Starling moved to Manhattan, Kansas, a frustrating job search led to a life-changing business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel