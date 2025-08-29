The 'Topgolf' of Surfing Is a $65 Billion Opportunity This business model turns cities into surf destinations.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Surf Lakes

When world champions and proven leaders unite, investors pay attention.

As the former President of Topgolf, Troy Warfield helped transform golf from an exclusive pastime into a global entertainment empire worth billions. That's why there's arguably no better CEO to help Surf Lakes bring surfing to the 99% with their patented 360° wave technology.

Since most people don't live near a beach, surf parks are a $65B market opportunity on the rise. And Surf Lakes is positioning itself as a global leader in the space. World surfing champions Tom Curren and Mark "Occy" Occhilupo are even joining as shareholders and ambassadors.

But the real opportunity is not just in the parks. Here's how Surf Lakes is redefining the sport, and how you can share in their potential growth.

Millions of people want to surf, but 99% aren't near a beach

Despite having an estimated 25 million to 35 million participants worldwide, surfing is still mostly limited to the coasts. Less than 1% of the global population lives near surfable waves. For everyone else, the ocean might as well be off-limits.

Surf Lakes solves that problem. Their tech produces 2,000 ocean-quality rides per hour across five skill levels, from beginners catching their first roller to pros training in barreling waves. The tech opens a huge opportunity in the surf park market.

Surfing is growing in popularity as we speak. The sport is now a permanent Olympic event, with 47 million viewers tuning in to the Paris 2024 competition in Brazil alone. Surf parks nearly doubled worldwide in 2024, as developers scramble to meet surging demand.

For perspective:

  • 6,000+ ski resorts exist worldwide
  • 38,000+ golf courses are operating
  • 410M+ in global theme park attendance

Surf Lakes believes that the number of surf parks worldwide will reach the hundreds very quickly.

Multiple ways to profit from surfing

The Surf Lakes model isn't just about ticket sales. Their wave tech opens the door to licensing fees and royalties from global partners, memberships and day passes for recurring revenue, competitions, training programs, food, beverage, retail, and more.

Each new park creates multiple, scalable income streams, just like Topgolf did with memberships, events, and hospitality.

Surf Lakes has already sold nine tech licenses across the U.S. and Australia. Their first full-scale commercial park is in the works. With industry legends and proven leadership behind them, they're positioned as the technology provider of choice in a market just hitting critical mass.

Here's how investors can be a part of it.

Get in at the start of Surf Lakes' next chapter

For investors, Surf Lakes represents a unique chance to get in ahead of what could be the next global entertainment boom. With patented technology, their first park in the works, and licensing traction accelerating, this company has the potential to dominate.

That's why surfing legends and proven business leaders are coming aboard. A-list celebrities are even chiming in—Chris Hemsworth, Hollywood actor and avid surfer, called Surf Lakes an "incredibly surreal experience."

The brand is already global. This is an opportunity for investors to join at a pivotal moment before their expansion. Learn more and invest in Surf Lakes by 9/12 to get up to 15% bonus shares.

This is a paid advertisement for Surf Lakes' Regulation CF offering. Please read the offering circular at https://invest.surflakes.com
StackCommerce

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Growing a Business

Domain Costs Can Spiral — Take These Steps to Stay in Control and Save Thousands

Domain brokers help brands secure premium web addresses, but hidden fees can inflate costs fast. Learn how to vet brokers, avoid markup traps and stay on budget when buying high-value domains.

By Michael Gargiulo
Business News

He Went From Delivering Pizza As a Side Hustle to Owning 270 Pizza Shops. Here's How He Did It: '[At First] It Was Chaos'

Nadeem Bajwa immigrated to the U.S. in 1991 and struggled to pay his college bills. Here's how his success story unfolded.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

4.4 Million Customers Had Their Data Exposed in a Breach Affecting a Major Credit Reporting Agency. Are You One of Them?

The stolen personal data includes names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers, but no credit information was leaked.

By Sherin Shibu