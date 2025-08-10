This App Is the Financial Hack Every Entrepreneur Parent Needs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Kids who are taught about money during their childhood are three times more likely to earn an income of $75,000 or higher as adults, according to data from personal finance company Quicken. As a busy entrepreneur without the benefits typically available to large corporate employees, it's even more important to prepare for your children's future. Fortunately, there's now an app for that.

FutureMoney Pro is an investing platform that helps you reach goals for your kids' future. Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription for just $100 (reg. $580), plus a $100 bonus investment.

Let this app help you invest for your children's future

Parents lead by example, so your children will see you hard at work as a busy entrepreneur. If you want to set them up for success and inspire future entrepreneurship, let FutureMoney help them see how easy it can be to invest. This app was made with parents in mind, so you can plan ahead and start saving for your child's education, first home, or long-term goals.

With FutureMoney, you can invest wiser with tax-advantaged tools such as Junior Roth IRAs and 529 plans so your money can grow smarter. The app also lets you invest with others — so parents, grandparents, and other family members can all contribute together and track the growth of their contributions. It simplifies the process so your children can start learning about saving and investing, too.

FutureMoney was designed by fintech veterans, and this lifetime subscription gives you permanent access without annoying subscription fees. It offers one of the lowest fees available for a fully managed portfolio, just .25%, and gives you options like automated contributions that make saving for your children's future as easy as setting it and forgetting it. All funds are held at BNY Mellon, with up to $500,000 in SIPC protection.

When you sign up now and fund the account with a qualifying contribution, you'll receive a $100 bonus, allowing your lifetime subscription to essentially pay for itself.

Teach your children financial literary while setting them up for a bright future with FutureMoney Pro, now $100 for a lifetime subscription (reg. $580), with a $100 bonus investment.

