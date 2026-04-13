This Tax Software Helps Entrepreneurs Keep More of Their Money

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you’re often paying other people to do things you could probably handle yourself. If you’re used to outsourcing your taxes, you may want to consider this H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe and State 2025 for Windows or Mac online code. It lets you tackle your taxes solo and helps you score the biggest tax refund possible for just $34.99 (MSRP $59.99).

Keep money in your pocket

We know the pain of expenses when it comes to being an entrepreneur. If you want to free up a few hundred dollars, you can handle your taxes in-house with some help from H&R Block. This Deluxe and State 2025 Tax Software works on both Windows and Mac, so it’s versatile, and it can walk you through the whole process.

Import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and prior tax returns to get started. This user-friendly software makes it easy to file both your state and federal taxes on your own, guiding you through more than 350 credits and deductions.

Let H&R Block make even the most complicated elements easy — from stock options and investments to home sales. Every penny counts as an entrepreneur, so let the software help you maximize your mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions, too. H&R Block helps you secure the biggest tax refund possible.

If you need assistance, there’s a help center filled with over 13,000 articles and an AI Tax Assist feature to answer questions.

Your online code includes a state and federal program, plus five free federal e-files for your personal return. In the event of an audit, H&R Block has your back with in-person support.

Save yourself some money with this H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe and State 2025 for Windows or Mac online code, now only $34.99 (MSRP $59.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.